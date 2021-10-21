CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Joel Embiid, Sixers happy with Andre Drummond in win over Pelicans

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8hZI_0cXqVU3500
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Philadelphia 76ers needed their bench unit to give the team a spark during their season opener at the New Orleans Pelicans, and the contributions from the reserves propelled them to a 117-97 victory.

Furkan Korkmaz stole the show by scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter, including four 3s. Andre Drummond made a big contribution as well. The Sixers inserted him in the fourth, and he allowed Joel Embiid to rest for the entire final quarter.

Drummond finished with six points and four turnovers, but he also pulled down 17 rebounds while making huge defensive plays. He blocked a couple of lob attempts the Pelicans attempted to Jaxson Hayes that really changed the game.

“He was great,” said Embiid. “Just the rebounding. I thought in the first quarter, he got a little bit out of control. He had a few turnovers, but he corrected it in the second half. Whether it was screening to get guys open or moving the ball or rebounding, which is his best attribute.”

Tobias Harris played with Drummond while the two were with the Detroit Pistons, so he knows what he can bring to the table. Having the former two-time All-Star on a veteran’s minimum deal to back up Embiid is going to come in handy.

“I gotta highlight Andre Drummond tonight and the way that he played,” said Harris. “The game could switch up and go a different way if Jaxson Hayes catches two of those lobs during that game and excites the crowd. The hustle back that Andre had and his willingness to rebound the basketball and just play smart for us. A lot of those plays didn’t show up on the stat sheet, but those are momentum plays that can make or break a game.”

Given the role the Sixers have Drummond in, he can look like a steal in free agency. He can come in and just provide a ton of energy in short bursts while allowing Embiid to get legitimate rest. That is what matters.

“I just think his energy out there,” Harris continued. “I said it from the signing, but Andre Drummond as a backup 5 is a steal for us as a team. I think to be able to have that talent to come in behind Joel, that’s tough for other teams to go against. We’re just trying to build, it’s one game. We’ll take it, but there’s a lot of growth we can take from this game as well to push us on out.”

This was an effort coach Doc Rivers and the team can build on.

“That’s why early in the year, you extend your bench,” Rivers stated. “That’s why you do it. It’s so important for your team and, obviously, you got to watch the score while you’re doing that as well. I just thought Drummond defensively, he got his hands on a ton of plays. He’s back to being up, being quick just very proud of him.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
ClutchPoints

James Harden, Kevin Durant reacts to spoiling Joel Embiid, Sixers’ home opener

The Brooklyn Nets executed a major comeback in a hostile environment on Friday night. Led by Kevin Durant’s triple-double (29 points, 15 boards, 12 assists) the Nets closed the game on a 16-1 run to put the Sixers away late. The final score was 114-109. Their defensive execution really picked up as the game unfolded. Brooklyn held Philadelphia to just 18 points in the final frame. They did an outstanding job against Joel Embiid who only totaled 19 points on 6-15 from the floor and 8 rebounds.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
Andre Drummond
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid sends heartfelt Ben Simmons message to Sixers fans

Amid Ben Simmons’ trade demand, Joel Embiid has said a lot of things about his Philadelphia 76ers teammate that can be deemed negatively. However, he assured everyone he still has nothing but love for Simmons despite the situation. Before they take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday for their first...
NBA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris Among Several Sixers Out vs. Pistons on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers have had their fair share of absences from players on their roster throughout the 2021 NBA preseason. During the team's preseason finale against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, they'll miss a handful of players once again. Key names such as Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Danny Green...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid reacts to Ben Simmons’ return to Philly, Sixers

The shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers took the court Monday night for a preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the Sixers picking up a victory and multiple young players standing out, the biggest story of the night did not take place on the floor. Before tip-off, news broke that conversations between...
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: Andre Drummond suffers the most if Ben Simmons returns

After a somewhat dramatic holdout, it appears that there’s a strong possibility that Ben Simmons could return to the Sixers. If he does indeed reunite with the Philadelphia 76ers, there’s one player in particular who would suffer the most from the All-Star’s return. It’s not superstar Joel Embiid or second...
NBA
USA Today

Sixers notice a difference in Joel Embiid as he steps up as a leader

For the Philadelphia 76ers to go anywhere in the 2021-22 season and achieve their lofty expectations of winning a title, they will need Joel Embiid to step up and continue to be a dominant all-around player for the team. The Sixers will go as far as the big fella takes...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Andre Drummond is chaotic brilliance personified

When the Philadelphia 76ers signed Andre Drummond to replace Dwight Howard as their backup center, some fans of the Los Angeles Lakers had a good time clowning on the move. They called Drummond washed, a poor offensive player and a stat stuffer who would often exploit getting his own rebounds on poor shot attempts to average a double-double.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid willing to bring Ben Simmons back into fold to win?

Ben Simmons shocked a lot of people earlier this week when he opted to return to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 25-year-old had insisted for months that he was prepared for his feud with the Sixers to get ugly amid his trade demand, only to relent and return to the team when faced with the smallest bit of financial pressure.
NBA
chatsports.com

Andre Drummond is many things, but a villain is not one of them

Andre Drummond returned to Detroit as a member of the opposing team for the first time with fans in attendance, and perhaps predictably he was booed every time he touched the ball?. Why was he booed? It’s hard to say. All he did in Detroit was get drafted, show himself...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers center Andre Drummond gets real on hostile reception from Pistons crowd

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond knows a thing or two about Detroit Pistons fans. So when the Sixers rolled into town Friday night, the former All-Star wasn’t surprised by the jeers from a crowd that used to be on his side. For Drummond, it’s all part of the game, per Ky Carlin of the Sixers […] The post Sixers center Andre Drummond gets real on hostile reception from Pistons crowd appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Hawks center John Collins vocal on winning beef against Joel Embiid

John Collins and Joel Embiid have some history against each other. For years, Embiid’s antics have bothered Collins, as the Philadelphia 76ers routinely trashed the Atlanta Hawks. But last post-season, the Hawks pulled an Uno reverse card on the Sixers and eliminated them from the playoffs in the second-round. Collins...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Andre Drummond responds to getting booed by former team

It’s a cold world out there, but Andre Drummond is bundled up. The Philadelphia 76ers center received a chorus of boos during his return to Detroit for this weekend’s preseason contest against the Pistons. Drummond spoke with reporters after the game and reacted to the reception that he got. “At...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy