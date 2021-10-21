Joel Embiid, Sixers happy with Andre Drummond in win over Pelicans

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Philadelphia 76ers needed their bench unit to give the team a spark during their season opener at the New Orleans Pelicans, and the contributions from the reserves propelled them to a 117-97 victory.

Furkan Korkmaz stole the show by scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter, including four 3s. Andre Drummond made a big contribution as well. The Sixers inserted him in the fourth, and he allowed Joel Embiid to rest for the entire final quarter.

Drummond finished with six points and four turnovers, but he also pulled down 17 rebounds while making huge defensive plays. He blocked a couple of lob attempts the Pelicans attempted to Jaxson Hayes that really changed the game.

“He was great,” said Embiid. “Just the rebounding. I thought in the first quarter, he got a little bit out of control. He had a few turnovers, but he corrected it in the second half. Whether it was screening to get guys open or moving the ball or rebounding, which is his best attribute.”

Tobias Harris played with Drummond while the two were with the Detroit Pistons, so he knows what he can bring to the table. Having the former two-time All-Star on a veteran’s minimum deal to back up Embiid is going to come in handy.

“I gotta highlight Andre Drummond tonight and the way that he played,” said Harris. “The game could switch up and go a different way if Jaxson Hayes catches two of those lobs during that game and excites the crowd. The hustle back that Andre had and his willingness to rebound the basketball and just play smart for us. A lot of those plays didn’t show up on the stat sheet, but those are momentum plays that can make or break a game.”

Given the role the Sixers have Drummond in, he can look like a steal in free agency. He can come in and just provide a ton of energy in short bursts while allowing Embiid to get legitimate rest. That is what matters.

“I just think his energy out there,” Harris continued. “I said it from the signing, but Andre Drummond as a backup 5 is a steal for us as a team. I think to be able to have that talent to come in behind Joel, that’s tough for other teams to go against. We’re just trying to build, it’s one game. We’ll take it, but there’s a lot of growth we can take from this game as well to push us on out.”

This was an effort coach Doc Rivers and the team can build on.

“That’s why early in the year, you extend your bench,” Rivers stated. “That’s why you do it. It’s so important for your team and, obviously, you got to watch the score while you’re doing that as well. I just thought Drummond defensively, he got his hands on a ton of plays. He’s back to being up, being quick just very proud of him.”

