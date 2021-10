Sacramento, CA — During a hearing at the state capitol, it was announced that at least $20-billion has been paid out in fraudulent benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The figure was relayed by Employment Development Department Director Rita Saenz during an oversight hearing. The Associated Press reports that it was actually less than state officials had initially believed. In January, the estimate was $30-billion. However, it still represents over 11-percent of the benefits paid out by the state during the pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO