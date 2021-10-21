ECB pushes banks to boost their post-Brexit operations – FT

ECB rate meeting – 28/10 – With all the chatter about possible rate rises before the end of the year from other central banks, one central bank looks set to remain on the side lines for some time to come. In September the ECB announced it was slowing the pace of its monthly PEPP bond buying program, over the next three months, which is currently at €80bn a month. There will be a wider discussion on its future in December, but it was made clear that the number could be moved in either direction if required. There has certainly been an increase in anxiety levels amongst some parts of the governing council due to recent sharp rises in CPI levels. In Germany they are back at levels last seen in the 1990’s above 4%, which is prompting a lot of disquiet about an overheating housing market. It is certainly true that headline CPI is at a ten year high of 3.4%, however core prices are much lower, and still below the ECB’s inflation target of 2% at 1.9%. Despite this a number of ECB policymakers have expressed concern that the governing council is underestimating the inflation risk, according to the last set of minutes. As far as the economy is concerned President Lagarde expressed concern at the beginning of October, that growth was likely to be impacted by the rise in energy prices and disruption to supply chains, and as such any exit from pandemic measures would need to be handled carefully. This week’s upcoming CPI numbers aren’t likely to soothe these concerns, especially if they continue on their upward trajectory.

