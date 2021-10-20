CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Squeeze Has India Requesting Cargoes Not Wanted in 2015

By Bloomberg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global energy shortage has prompted India to ask Qatar, the world’s biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas, for around 50 cargoes it deemed too expensive six years ago. State-linked importer Petronet LNG Ltd. asked Qatargas to deliver the cargoes in the coming year, on top of the approximately...

WinGD invests in training as gas-fuelled fleet grows

Marine low-speed engine developer WinGD has strengthened its training capabilities as the number of gas-fuelled vessels on order surges. Among the investments, the company has expanded its network of training locations and added new online tools, making it even easier for ship operators to give their crews the skills they need.
Gas Still Has a Bright Shipping Future in a Much Cleaner World

Liquefied gas has a strong future as a marine fuel, even if shipping’s global regulator adopts stricter emissions targets. That’s according to DNV AS, which sets ship safety standards. It sees liquefied natural gas having a significant role in fueling the industry that transports more than 80% of world trade because it’s less polluting than oil, and there’s potential for cleaner versions, such as bio-LNG. That would still be the case if the International Maritime Organization ups its emission-reduction goal.
Cheniere Strikes Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with Glencore

Houston-based liquefied natural gas producer and exporter Cheniere Energy has announced a binding long-term agreement on the sale and purchase of LNG with commodity trader Glencore. Under the sale and purchase agreement, Glencore has agreed to purchase approximately 0.8 million metric tons per year of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on...
Baltic Dry Index Slides Further On Weak Capesize Demand

The Baltic Dry Index, at 4,257 points, has now fallen over 24% from its 13-year peak earlier this month. Oct 25 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index fell to its lowest level in over a month on Monday, weighed down by lower rates in the capesize and supramax vessel segments.
Brent Oil Rises Above $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced above $85 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic. Global benchmark Brent added 0.3%, building on a run of seven consecutive weekly gains,...
Shell Expects Ida-Hit Offshore Facility to Restart in November

Oct 22 (Reuters) – Shell said on Friday it expects an offshore transfer facility, which was shut due to damage from Hurricane Ida, to be operational in the first half of November, restarting production of a popular Gulf of Mexico crude grade earlier than expected. The oil major was the...
US LNG Exports Are Falling At Just the Wrong Time

Production issues at two of the largest U.S. liquefied natural gas export terminals threaten to reduce shipments just as an energy crisis hits Europe and Asia, where buyers are desperately trying to rebuild depleted inventories ahead of winter. Freeport LNG is experiencing a wax buildup in its pipelines due to...
High prices could slow India's transition to gas

NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - High prices threaten India's goal to boost the use of gas in its energy mix as some industries are looking at switching back to coal and petcoke, a top bureaucrat in the federal oil ministry said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set...
LNG Shipping Rates More Than Double in Two Weeks as Power Crisis Drives Demand

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Tanker rates to ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) have more than doubled since the start of the month as a power crisis in Asia and Europe drives up demand for vessels, industry sources said on Tuesday. The daily charter rate for a tri-fuel diesel-electric (TFDE)...
BSNL receives license to operate Inmarsat’s world-leading Global Xpress satellite communications services in India

Press Release – Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, today confirmed that its strategic partner BSNL has received the necessary licenses to deliver Inmarsat’s world-leading Global Xpress (GX) mobile broadband services in India. Under BSNL’s Inflight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) licence from the Department of Telecommunications, GX...
Power squeeze curbs Chinese growth, leaves Europe in a gas bind

BEIJING/MOSCOW/PRAGUE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's power shortages hit growth in the world's second biggest economy, threatening more pain for global supply chains, while Europe's gas squeeze looked set to continue as Russia's Gazprom showed no sign of hiking exports to the region in October. Coal, oil and gas prices...
Cargo from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran to be banned by port in India

AHMEDABAD, India: In a bid to end drug smuggling, India's Adani Ports and Logistics, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, issued a trade advisory this week stating that the company will no longer handle container cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan beginning 15th November. The advisory, which was announced...
India has no plans for COVID booster dose

India currently has no plans to give booster doses as some nations have begun doing, the government's chief COVID-19 advisor said Wednesday as the country nears the milestone of one billion vaccine injections. Doctor Vinod K. Paul said meanwhile with the country's vaccine makers ramping up production and domestic needs...
U.S. demand for oil surges, depleting tanks in Oklahoma

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Crude oil tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub are more depleted than they have been in the last three years, and prices of further dated oil contracts suggest they will stay lower for months. U.S. demand for crude among refiners making gasoline and...
Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
Why November 4 is An Important Date For the Future of Gas Prices

STATEWIDE–When it comes to the direction of gas prices, November 4th is an important date on the calendar. That is the next time OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) meets to discuss future oil production. OPEC decided to not increase production anymore quickly three weeks ago, which has made...
Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
