CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mirziyoyev: Uzbek reformer with autocratic tendencies

By Christopher RICKLETON, VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGXpK_0cXqTU7V00
Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is expected to sail past four token candidates for a second five-year term /AFP

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is credited with leading Central Asia's most populous country out of isolation, but his appetite for change may be waning now that he has consolidated power.

The 64-year-old is expected to sail past four token candidates on Sunday for a second five-year term in the ex-Soviet country whose neighbourhood includes a rising China, resurgent Russia and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Mirziyoyev's reforms -- including ending infamous forced labour in the cotton industry -- have been hailed both by long-suffering citizens and foreign observers.

His hardline mentor and predecessor Islam Karimov, who died in 2016 after ruling for more than a quarter of a century, set a low bar, having gained a reputation for torturing opponents, including by boiling and freezing them.

Despite changes since Karimov's death unthinkable under his tenure, Mirziyoyev's critics say some recent moves carry echoes of the country's despotic past.

"Uzbekistan's political system is still deeply authoritarian," Human Rights Watch said this month ahead of the vote.

"Since the start of the year, promised human rights reforms have stalled, and in particular in the months leading up to the presidential election, there has been clear backtracking in some areas".

Mirziyoyev, an energetic grey-haired man, loosened the straitjacketed economy to trade, tourism and foreign investment after taking over power in the 34-million strong republic.

Ties with neighbouring Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan -- countries Karimov once threatened with war over hydropower projects -- have improved.

Mirziyoyev has advocated pragmatic ties with the Taliban, while trade with Russia and China has grown, even if he has stopped short of rejoining a Moscow-led security bloc.

His tenure has also seen controls loosened over Islam -- followed by more than 90 percent of the population but viewed with suspicion by Karimov, whom critics accused of tapping the "war on terror" to repress devout Muslims.

- Free speech crackdown -

Mirziyoyev's most celebrated achievement has been his clampdown on forced labour in the cotton fields, where wages for up to two million pickers have increased year-on-year.

Authorities hope Western firms will now end a long-standing boycott after the International Labour Organization heralded the end of systemic child labour and forced labour.

Elsewhere there is more continuity than change, critics argue, suggesting Mirziyoyev might not be the man to totally overhaul Uzbekistan's reputation as a rights abuser.

A crackdown on critical bloggers, one of whom was sentenced to six and a half years in jail earlier this year, shows there are still plenty of red lines in a country where insulting the president is a criminal offense.

Mirziyoyev meanwhile boasted during a recent working trip to the eastern Fergana Valley region that under him, Uzbeks had learned to "live free, without fear".

The public prominence of the eldest of his two daughters, Saida Mirziyoyeva, 36, who held a post in the state communications agency until last year, has drawn comparisons with Karimov's eldest daughter, Gulnara Karimova.

Karimova, referred to as a "robber baron" in leaked US diplomatic cables, is currently jailed on embezzlement and criminal conspiracy charges after falling foul of her father's regime while he was still alive.

Mirziyoyev was born in 1957 in the east of Soviet Uzbekistan.

After studying agricultural engineering, he became a deputy in the legislature aged just 32 and was later entrusted with a series of governorships under Karimov.

In that role, Mirziyoyev was at the heart of a system that saw civil servants, medics, teachers and even children dispatched to the fields to fulfil government cotton quotas.

As prime minister from 2003, Mirziyoyev was charged with running a tightly controlled economy that confounded outsiders.

His role as heir apparent quickly became clear, as he took control of Karimov's funeral arrangements and outmanoeuvred the head of Uzbekistan's notorious security service, Rustam Inoyatov, to become leader.

Mirziyoyev finally dismissed his rival at the beginning of 2018, paving the way for an opening of Uzbekistan that included visa-free entry for scores of countries and the end of exit visas for its own citizens.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Uzbekistan leader scores easy win in vote marred by 'irregularities'

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev cruised to victory on Monday in an election monitors ruled was "not truly competitive" despite some reforms in the authoritarian Central Asian state. The vote Sunday saw no real opposition candidates challenge Mirziyoyev, who came to power in 2016 after the death of his mentor, dictator Islam Karimov, who ruled Uzbekistan for 27 years. The Central Election Commission said Mirziyoyev had taken 80.1 percent of the vote, according to a preliminary count. He has been credited with launching what he calls "New Uzbekistan" by ending a decades-old system of forced labour with roots in the former Soviet Union and introducing limited media freedoms.
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

Uzbek Leader Expected to Secure Second Term in Office

Uzbekistan votes in a presidential election on Sunday in which incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev faces no genuine opposition and is almost certain to win a second term. Mirziyoyev's predicted victory will allow him to deepen his largely successful reform campaign and likely lead to Uzbekistan opening up further to foreign trade and investment - while retaining a highly centralized political system.
WORLD
AFP

Erdogan steps back from threat to expel Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday backed down from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their joint statement of support for a jailed civil society leader. The 64-year-old civil society leader and businessman has been in jail without a conviction for four years.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Islam Karimov
AFP

Uzbek leader set to win vote with no real opposition

Ballot-counting was underway Sunday in a presidential election where incumbent Shavkat Mirziyoyev faces no real opposition as he champions reforms in the Central Asian country while maintaining its authoritarian foundations. Mirziyoyev has been credited for launching what he calls a "New Uzbekistan", ending a decades-old system of forced labour with roots in the former Soviet Union and introducing limited media freedoms. The former prime minister came to power in 2016 after the death of his mentor, dictator Islam Karimov, who ruled Uzbekistan for 27 years. Mirziyoyev presided over an unprecedented boom in foreign tourism in the country that borders Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and counts China and Russia among its partners.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRAL News

Uzbek president heading toward landslide win in election

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Uzbeks voted Sunday in a presidential election that the incumbent is expected to win in a landslide against weak competition. Although President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has relaxed many of the policies of his dictatorial predecessor, he has made little effort at political reform. Mirziyoyev, who took office in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Uzbekistan's incumbent leader wins 2nd term in office

Uzbekistan's incumbent leader has won a second five-year term in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation, preliminary results showed Monday.President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received 80.1% of Sunday's vote, the country's Central Election Commission announced.Mirziyoyev, who took office in 2016 following the death of longtime President Islam Karimov, has relaxed many of the policies of his dictatorial predecessor but maintained rigid controls over the political scene.In Sunday's election, he faced four relatively low-visibility candidates who didn’t even show up for televised debates, instead sending proxies who failed to engage in substantial discussions. Independent candidates weren’t allowed. Under Mirziyoyev, freedom of speech...
WORLD
northwestgeorgianews.com

Uzbek president set for victory in election without real opposition

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan was set for an easy re-election win on Sunday as voters in the Central Asian nation cast ballots in a poll that featured no genuine opposition. The Uzbek electoral authority declared the vote in the authoritarian-run former Soviet republic valid by early...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uzbeks#Legislature#Embezzlement#Uzbekistan#Ex Soviet#Taliban
Metro International

Uzbek president secures second term in landslide victory

TASHKENT (Reuters) -Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been re-elected for a second five-year term, winning 80.1% of the vote in Sunday’s poll which Western observers said was not truly competitive despite improvements brought by recent reforms. Mirziyoyev’s widely expected victory will allow him to deepen his reform campaign and likely...
WORLD
International Business Times

Uzbek Leader Primed To Win Vote Observers Say Was 'Not Competitive'

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was poised to win an election that monitors said Monday was "not truly competitive" despite reforms in the Central Asian state. The vote was held Sunday with no real opposition facing Mirziyoyev, who came to power in 2016 after the death of his mentor, dictator Islam Karimov, who ruled Uzbekistan for 27 years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc17news.com

Uzbek president who has eased restrictions heads to new term

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Uzbekistan’s president is expected to win a new term by a landslide against weak competition in an election Sunday. Shavkat Mirziyoyev has relaxed many of the policies of his dictatorial predecessor but has made little effort at political reform. He took office in 2016 upon the death of Islam Karimov and faces four relatively low-visibility candidates who did not even show up for televised debates. They instead sent proxies who failed to engage in substantial discussions. Independent candidates weren’t allowed.
WORLD
AFP

Uncertainties weigh on Turkey's ties with West

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday walked back from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their statement of support for jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala. But the week-long standoff underscored the growing uncertainty underpinning Turkey's relations with its closest allies 19 years into Erdogan's dominant rule. AFP looks at some of the factors at play in Turkey's latest row with some of its most important trading partners.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
China
AFP

Sudan coup generals determined not to lose long-held power: analysts

By ousting senior civilian figures and disrupting a transition to democracy, Sudan's generals have ensured they maintain control in the East African country, as they have for most of its post-independence history, analysts say. On Monday security forces detained civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who have shared power with the military following the ouster of the autocratic president Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir more than two years ago. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the cabinet, as well as the ruling Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures which he has led since August 2019. The Council was supposed to pave the way for full civilian rule.
WORLD
AFP

Saudi pledges more than $1 bn in climate initiatives

Saudi Arabia pledged more than $1 billion for new environmental initiatives on Monday, as the world's top oil exporter took further steps to bolster its green credentials ahead of next week's COP26 climate summit. Two days after targeting carbon neutrality by 2060, crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman announced two initiatives to fund the "circular carbon economy" and provide "clean fuel" to help feed 750 million people worldwide. The projects were targeted to cost 39 billion riyals ($10.4 billion). Saudi Arabia will contribute 15 percent and seek the remainder from regional funds and other countries, Prince Mohammed said. "Today we are initiating a green era for the area, believing that these changes are not only for the environment but also for the economy and security," he told heads of state and other senior officials at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Myanmar junta boycotts summit in protest at snub

Myanmar's junta boycotted a Southeast Asian summit Tuesday after its chief was banned from the event, deepening the regime's isolation nine months after it took power in a coup. The virtual gathering kicked off three days of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with US President Joe Biden as well as Chinese and Russian leaders set to attend. Myanmar topped the agenda of Tuesday's talks between regional leaders, with the country still in chaos following February's military takeover and the subsequent deadly crackdown on dissent. Facing calls to defuse the crisis, ASEAN -- which includes Myanmar -- has drawn up a roadmap aimed at restoring peace but there have been doubts over the junta's commitment to the plan.
WORLD
The Independent

Gov't officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup

Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, also said there were internet and phone signal outages across the country. A possible takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests.Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian...
WORLD
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy