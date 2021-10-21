Shouting, threats, negative billboards and an influx of cash. This year's school board races are like none before

One seat is open on the Arlington School Board, a five-member body that helps oversee the public school system of roughly 23,000 students in Northern Virginia. Two candidates, Mary B. Kadera and Major Mike Webb, are competing for the seat. If elected, they will face numerous difficult issues. Arlington, like school systems nationwide, is continuing to grapple with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The majority of students have now returned for in-person learning, where they face a raft of stringent safety measures, including a vaccine mandate for student-athletes. Arlington, unlike neighboring school systems, chose to offer virtual learning this fall to any family that wanted it — but the district struggled to get its online schooling program off the ground, causing hundreds to miss class for several days.

