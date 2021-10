Dolphins coach Brian Flores has repeatedly called Tua Tagovailoa "our quarterback" this year, refusing to address rumors of Miami's reported interest in Deshaun Watson. And yet, with the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline fast approaching, the Dolphins continue to be one of the most rumored destinations for the Texans quarterback, who's still facing 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct but apparently might get his wish of a relocation.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO