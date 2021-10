BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have a won four games in a row and have a 4-1 record to begin the season. According to Buffalo Bills PR, the Bills have a point differential of +108 through the first five games of the season which makes them just the fifth team since 2000 to have a point differential of at least +100 through five games. The team has also scored at least 35 points in four consecutive games, only the second time that has occurred in franchise history.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO