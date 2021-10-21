CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham, NJ

Girls soccer: Manuel OT heroics give Mendham win over Randolph

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lia Manuel netted the game-winning overtime goal for Mendham in its 2-1 victory against Randolph in Mendham. Aimee Barsa had the other goal for...

#Girls Soccer#N J High School Sports
