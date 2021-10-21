Girls soccer: Manuel OT heroics give Mendham win over Randolph

One minute, Freehold Township was wondering if a goal would ever come. Then, a literal minute later, the Patriots, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, swung the momentum in their favor, scoring twice in a 60-second span during an emotional 2-1 victory over No. 11 Manalapan in the Shore Conference semifinals. Sophomore Cassidy Corcione sparked that surge, scoring the go-ahead goal on a rip when she found space and then assisting junior Kayla Wong’s game-winning score.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO