CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schley County, GA

Young Wildcats have sky high goals

By Rex Castillo
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqe9O_0cXqPVrO00

Ellaville, Ga (WRBL) – The Schley County Wildcats are putting together a pretty special season. Right now the 5th ranked Wildcats have a 6-1 overall record. The Cats have done all of this while learning a brand new offense.


This season Schley County can light up the scoreboard putting up an average of 42 points per game. Their defense has also stepped up as they hold teams to just 12 points per game.
Another impressive stat about the 2021 Schley County football team, they’re a very young team.

“So we’re very, very young. Actually we’re mostly freshmen and sophomores. We have a few juniors scattered in there. But we have a lot of young kids coming up. So we’re hopeful and we’re very optimistic about the future that it’s going to be good here at Schley County High School,” said head coach Darren Alford.
With so much talent on this roster, and how much they’ve grown this season Coach Alford believes these Wildcats have a chance to make history.


“We’ve never won a region championship here at Schley, or a state championship. So those are definitely two things that are in our sights right now,” said coach Alford.


Schley County will host undefeated #6 Chattahoochee County this Friday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

News 3 PrepZone: Georgia High School Highlights

Week 10 of the News 3 PrepZone is in the books, and here are the final scores from our West Georgia high schools: Harris County 44 – Northside 14 Spencer 26 – LaGrange 55 Chattahoochee County 19 – Schley County 20 Central Talbotton 0 – Greenville 28 (game called after 1 half) Pacelli 35 – […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

1K+
Followers
721
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy