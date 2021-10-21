Today in History

In his latest book about the history of Hollywood, “Hollywood Victory: The Movies, Stars, and Stories of World War II,” IndieWire’s own Managing Editor Christian Blauvelt explores how the industry responded to the onset of World War II and the need to defend the American way of life (including, of course, the culture it held so dear). In the book, out early next month, Blauvelt digs into how the both the films of Hollywood and the people who made them reoriented their work and lives to serve the war effort and beyond. In our exclusive excerpt below, Blauvelt unpacks how Hollywood reacted to the attack on...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO