Donald Trump

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

Today is Thursday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2021. There are 71 days left in the year. On Oct. 21, 1966, 144 people, 116 of them children, were killed when a coal waste landslide engulfed a school and some 20 houses in Aberfan, Wales. On this date. In...

thetandd.com

pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
rolling out

Congress initiates plans to honor Prince with Gold Medal Award

Minnesota’s Congressional delegation is introducing a resolution on Oct. 25 to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the legendary Prince, citing his “indelible mark on Minnesota and American culture. The medal is one of the nation’s highest civilian honors and past recipients include George Washington, the Wright Brothers, Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa, the Navajo Code Talkers, the Tuskegee Airmen and the Dalai Lama.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Springsteen and Obama on friendship and fathers: ‘You have to turn your ghosts into ancestors’

Good conversations don’t follow a script. Like a good song, they’re full of surprises, improvisations, detours. They may be grounded in a specific time and place, reflecting your state of mind and the current state of the world. But the best conversations also have a timeless quality, taking you back into the realm of memory, propelling you forward toward your hopes and dreams. Sharing stories reminds you that you’re not alone – and maybe helps you understand yourself a little bit better.
POTUS
njarts.net

‘You want me to do what?’ How buddies Bruce and Barack made a podcast

New York (AFP) – It was Barack Obama’s brainchild to start a podcast with America’s dad Bruce Springsteen, who joked that he figured the former president “had gotten a wrong number” when he pitched the idea. In a new interview coming out this weekend the pair waxed poetic on the origins of their conversational podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA” and companion book of the same name, which is set for release October 26. “I initially thought that he had gotten a wrong number when he called me,” Springsteen said with a laugh in a sit-down interview with CBS Sunday Morning, previews of which were …
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 Vault: Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Talks Exclusively With Walter Jacobson In 1992 Series Of Special Reports

This five-part series originally aired on the CBS 2 News at 10 p.m. on May 11-15, 1992. The accompanying written story was originally published on cbs2chicago.com on May 19, 2007, and was also previously posted on CBSChicago.com on Jan. 20, 2012. This edition includes some updates from the years since. CHICAGO (CBS) — There are only a few serial killers whose acts were so heinous that even saying their names can cause people to wince. But to many, John Wayne Gacy stands out as especially villainous even among them. Police discovered 29 bodies buried in a crawl space of his house and...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

First steps made in Congress to honor pop superstar Prince

Minnesota s Congressional delegation on Monday is introducing a resolution to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to pop superstar Prince citing his "indelible mark on Minnesota and American culture,” The Associated Press has learned.The medal is one of the nation's highest civilian honors and past recipients include George Washington, the Wright Brothers, Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa, the Navajo Code Talkers, the Tuskegee Airmen and the Dalai Lama.“The world is a whole lot cooler because Prince was in it — he touched our hearts, opened our minds, and made us want to dance. With this legislation, we honor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Times and Democrat

In fatal shooting, some political foes take aim at Baldwin

NEW YORK (AP) — Details are still emerging about how Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but some political onlookers swiftly assigned guilt to one of Hollywood's most prominent liberals. Right-wing pundits and politicians have long chafed at Baldwin’s criticism of former...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times and Democrat

COMMENTARY: Is ignorance really bliss?

Ignorance is bliss. This statement characterizes the motto of the majority of America’s corporate news media. “Crisis at the border!” Media: “None that we can see.”. “Islamic terrorists torturing and murdering thousands in Afghanistan!” Media: “Afghanistan is no longer in the news cycle.”. “Grocery and gasoline prices are surging higher...
GAS PRICE
IndieWire

How Hollywood Reacted to the Attack on Pearl Harbor 80 Years Ago

In his latest book about the history of Hollywood, “Hollywood Victory: The Movies, Stars, and Stories of World War II,” IndieWire’s own Managing Editor Christian Blauvelt explores how the industry responded to the onset of World War II and the need to defend the American way of life (including, of course, the culture it held so dear). In the book, out early next month, Blauvelt digs into how the both the films of Hollywood and the people who made them reoriented their work and lives to serve the war effort and beyond. In our exclusive excerpt below, Blauvelt unpacks how Hollywood reacted to the attack on...
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Times and Democrat

Worth Watching: The World Series Begins, Tracy Morgan Returns as ‘The Last O.G.’, PBS Salutes the ‘American Veteran’

The baseball season’s fall classic, the World Series, gets underway in Houston as the Astros face the Atlanta Braves. The fourth season of TBS’ The Last O.G. begins with Tracy Morgan reflecting his own recovery from a traumatic brain injury as Trey awakens from a violent attack. A four-part PBS docuseries looks at all aspects of the military experience in American Veteran. Saweetie hosts the Netflix comedy special Sex: Unzipped, in which sex-positive puppets help experts demystify preconceptions about sex.
BASEBALL
Times and Democrat

Today in history: Oct. 25

In 1962, during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Adlai E. Stevenson II demanded that Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin confirm or deny the existence of Soviet-built missile bases in Cuba, and more events that happened on this day in history.
POLITICS

