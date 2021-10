The San Antonio Spurs finish preseason with a 3-2 record after they dismantle the Houston Rockets in front of a raucous preseason crowd. Coach Pop played his starters and key rotation players the most amount they have played this preseason in order to get them ready for Wednesday’ game 1 of the regular season. Although Pop did have to play his guys a bit more than usual because San Antonio found themselves a bit short, as Zach Collins, Al-Farouq Aminu, Tre Jones & Jock Landale were out this evening due to injuries. Thaddeus Young was also a healthy scratch as it looks like that oldest Spur was just rested.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO