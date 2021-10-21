CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings open as slight underdogs against Cowboys

By Daily Norseman
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre facing a brutal gauntlet of a schedule over their next five games. That will start on Halloween night at U.S. Bank Stadium when the purple play host...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s and Tyler Seguin’s girlfriends celebrate Cowboys win

There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Ex Longhorn, Sign Ex Raiders 6-2 CB

FRISCO - Trevon Diggs is fine - in terms of performance and health. But the Dallas Cowboys are nevertheless making a roster move to help the secondary, signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, a transaction announced by Johnson’s agent, Murphy McGuire of Octagon Football.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underdogs#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Nbc#The New England Patriots#Espn
247Sports

Ezekiel Elliott: Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys RB being rewarded for offseason work

Through four games of the 2021 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is looking like the player the franchise drafted him to be once again. Elliott has lost significant weight and is posting strong numbers out of the backfield once again. On his weekly 105.3 The Fan appearance on Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that there is, “no question,” Elliott is being rewarded for his work in the offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Admits Cowboys Were Eyeing Another Coach

The Dallas Cowboys hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to lead their franchise heading into the 2020 season. While the 2020 season was a disappointment – thanks mostly to the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott – things are looking better in 2021. The Cowboys are off to a 2-1 start, with the loss coming on the road to the defending Super Bowl champions.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: The Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts marriage might be short-lived

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Burn it down. The case: It’s only been six games, but it’s already clear the Sirianni-Hurts marriage is going to be short-lived. If Hurts isn’t good enough as a passer to give the team an accurate read on Sirianni’s offense and if Sirianni’s offense isn’t tailored enough to Hurts’ skill set to allow for an accurate assessment of him as the quarterback of the future, the Eagles risk having no answers by the end of the season. Even if they could somehow sneak into the playoffs, it’s not like they’d be anything more than cannon fodder. And who are we kidding? This whole thing is about tearing things down for a rebuild that can start in earnest next offseason with three possible first-round picks and most likely four picks in the top 50. Anyone who’s not in the team’s long-term plans should be available. Goedert? Is the team really going to give him a high-priced extension when he’s never really been a No. 1 tight end? If someone’s willing to pay a premium, say a third-round pick, go for it. How about Miles Sanders? He’s barely used in the offense to begin with, and there’s no way the team is going to sign him to a second contract. Let him go, too. And if trading away some of these players makes the team worse in the short run, all the better for draft-pick purposes. Sirianni’s best attribute as a coach seems to be his ability to get the team to play hard, so there should be no concerns about the locker room checking out even in a firesale. It’s a dirty business, but one the Eagles have to be willing to play.
NFL
TMZ.com

Dallas Cowboys' Damontae Kazee Arrested For DWI, Mug Shot Released

5:51 AM PT -- According to court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, the officer who arrested Kazee said the Cowboys player was initially stopped because he failed to use a turn signal while changing lanes in his 2019 Audi. During the stop, the officer said Kazee admitted to being at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Source: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Gets MRI Result

FRISCO - A limping Dak Prescott got positive results on the MRI on his right OK calf, a source told CowboysSI.com in the noon hour Monday. The exam shows it to be a “calf strain” that Dallas believes is a mild one. OK to play after this week’s bye, as...
NFL
On3.com

Jerry Jones weighs in on Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee’s arrest

Three days after starting safety Damontae Kazee’s arrest and DWI charge, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken out about the incident. “I have not heard from the NFL,” Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “That has a protocol. … I don’t know the particulars of the arrest, so we’ll wait and see how that goes.”
NFL
The Spun

Kellen Moore Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Him

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz were at Gillette Stadium this past Sunday to cover the Dallas Cowboys‘ matchup against the New England Patriots. During CBS’ broadcast, Romo made an interesting comment about Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Romo, who was teammates with Moore for two seasons, believes the Cowboys’ offensive...
NFL
Delta County Independent

Miners stumble against Meeker Cowboys

Four turnovers from the North Fork offense was too much to overcome for the football team Friday night against Meeker. Meeker senior running back Kelton Turner ran for 256 of the team’s 305 total offensive yards, all on the ground. He also scored three touchdowns on the way to a 30-13 victory.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

2021 NFL picks against the spread, Week 6: Chargers tempting underdog

2021 NFL picks against the spread, Week 6: The Los Angeles Chargers are a tempting underdog against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Week 5 of the NFL season was a wild one with some thrilling games between the Chargers and Browns, Bills and Chiefs, and capped on Monday Night Football with an MVP-caliber Lamar Jackson performance in the Ravens’ win over the Colts.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy