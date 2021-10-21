CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India Administers Its Billionth Covid Jab

By AFP News
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia administered its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, according to the health ministry, half a year after a devastating surge in cases brought the health system close to collapse. According to the government, around three-quarters of adults in the country...

www.ibtimes.com

