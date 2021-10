LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dr. Joneigh Khladun now has a new position with CVS Health. Today, the former Chief Medical Executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Twitter she joined CVS Health as vice president and Chief Health Equity Officer. As VP, Khaldun will lead the strategy to advance health equity for patients, members, providers, customers, and communities served across all lines of the CVS Health business, according to their website.

LANSING, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO