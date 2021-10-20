Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses Covid vaccinations for children

When COVID vaccines were first authorized in the U.S., it seemed like the worst would soon be over. In the ensuing months, however, vaccinations slowed and the Delta variant arrived, wreaking havoc across the U.S. and making COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths surge once more. Fortunately, numbers are now heading in the right direction: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent. With virus experts saying they expect the Delta variant surge to be completely over by Thanksgiving, people in the U.S. are more hopeful than ever that this might actually be the end of the pandemic. But once Delta dies down, what are the chances we're faced with new COVID variants that are even worse?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO