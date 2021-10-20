CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses Covid vaccinations for children

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. 7 Reasons Why...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 4

deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
republicmonews.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Disapproves Removing Masks Indoors Unless Cases Decline

Dr. Anthony Fauci released a statement on Sunday that before vaccinated Americans can attend indoor public gatherings without masks, COVID-19 cases would need to go way down. According to current CDC standards, fully vaccinated Americans must wear masks indoors if they are in a significant or high-risk transmission area. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Essential Update on the Next COVID Variants

When COVID vaccines were first authorized in the U.S., it seemed like the worst would soon be over. In the ensuing months, however, vaccinations slowed and the Delta variant arrived, wreaking havoc across the U.S. and making COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths surge once more. Fortunately, numbers are now heading in the right direction: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent. With virus experts saying they expect the Delta variant surge to be completely over by Thanksgiving, people in the U.S. are more hopeful than ever that this might actually be the end of the pandemic. But once Delta dies down, what are the chances we're faced with new COVID variants that are even worse?
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These are the Vaccine Side Effects to Expect

Coronavirus cases are declining, finally, but the debate over the vaccine is not abating. During the White House COVID press briefing today, an NPR reporter asked about some airline pilots having reservations about getting the COVID vaccine because there may be "long-term side effects" from the vaccine "that could cause them to then lose their medical certification." In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gave the truth. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Kids' Vaccine Update

With coronavirus cases ebbing in America, there is the temptation to put the pandemic in the "rear view." Instead, we must not "let our guard down," warned Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC. There are still many millions of Americans left to be vaccinated, children 5 to 11 among them; a vaccine for those in that age group may be approved as soon as next week. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on NBC's Nightly News with Lester Holt to talk about mandates and vaccines for kids—and for you. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Anthony Fauci says it's 'very likely' kids aged 5-11 will be able to get COVID vaccinations by the first or second week of November

Anthony Fauci said Sunday that children between the ages of five and 11 will 'very likely' be able to receive the coronavirus vaccine by the first or second week of November. This means, kids may be able to get the jab as soon as eight days from Sunday, according to the nation's top expert on infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health.
KIDS
AFP

US panel recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children

A medical panel of US government advisors endorsed the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds Tuesday, paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks. Earlier, top FDA vaccine scientist Peter Marks said younger children were "far from being spared harm of Covid-19," adding that, in this group, there had been 1.9 million infections and 8,300 hospitalizations, roughly a third of which required intensive care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmleader.com

Fauci predicts COVID vaccines for kids will be ready in Nov

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be available for kids ages 5 to 11 sometime in the first two weeks of November, making it possible for younger children to get their first shots before Thanksgiving. “If all goes well, and we get the regulatory approval,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
myhoustonmajic.com

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick Or Treating

Looks like the kids will be able to go Trick Or Treating again this year! Last year experts said it was too risky but since the Pfizer vaccine is currently available for anyone ages 12 and up they’ve updated the guidelines. According to Dr. Fauci, vaccinated families should go out...
RELATIONSHIPS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
