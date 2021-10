The Houston Rockets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. Both teams were in the bottom three of the Western Conference a season ago and both teams are still probably a couple of offseasons away from being able to contend for a playoff spot. However, there is some exciting talent on both rosters, as Minnesota has three potentially dynamic scorers in Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell. Meanwhile, the Rockets look to build around Jalen Green, Christian Wood and Kevin Porter.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO