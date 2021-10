Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, as well as Kentucky’s declining test positivity rate and number of new cases. “We are almost decreasing in cases at the speed that we increased,” said Beshear. “That is a very good sign. Our weekly case numbers are the lowest they have been in 11 weeks. Our efforts to get more and more Kentuckians vaccinated have made a huge difference.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO