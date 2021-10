UK September CPI Inflation Preview: Will rising price pressures boost British pound?. Annual CPI in UK is expected to stay unchanged at 3.2% in September. BoE rate hike prospects have been lifting the British pound. GBP/USD could continue to push higher with a daily close above 1.3850. The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, October 20. Investors expect the CPI to stay unchanged on a yearly basis at 3.2% while seeing the Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, edging lower to 3% from 3.1%. Read more...

