NCC receives Burroughs Wellcome grant

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President John Watford, Ph.D. announced that South Georgia Tech has been awarded a $1,029,733 Supplemental Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education (SAIHE) grant for additional funds for its students affected by COVID-19. “The entire amount of this grant funding will be utilized to provide direct payments to students attending South Georgia Technical College,” said President Watford. “We realize that our students and community has been directly impacted by the coronavirus. This grant funding will be distributed to students to defray expenses associated with coronavirus including lost or decreased family income or costs associated with a transition to distance education. Students may also elect to use the funds for current or past tuition balances if they are currently enrolled at South Georgia Technical College. However, this will be done at the student’s disc583 328retion. This is just one more example of how SGTC is helping ‘Change Lives’ in our communities and in the lives of students.”

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO