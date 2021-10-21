CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCC receives Burroughs Wellcome grant

Nash Community College has been awarded a $60,000 grant from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. The Burroughs Wellcome Fund Student STEM Enrichment Program funds support career-oriented and practical programs intended to provide creative science enrichment activities for students in K-12 education....

