As Voice of OC has reported, there is a debate in Newport Beach about whether to change the charter, so that voters elect their mayor directly. Under the current system, residents elect seven members of the city council and then the members elect (each year) one of their number to serve as mayor for a one-year term. Given the small size of the council, and the four-year terms of the members, and the frequency of second terms, most people who are elected to city council serve as mayor for at least one year. The people thus select their mayor indirectly, by electing a city council whose role includes selecting the mayor.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO