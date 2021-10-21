CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz dominate Thunder, claim 107-86 victory

By JOHN COON
 5 days ago
Oklahoma City Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 107-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Six different players scored in double figures for the Jazz in their season-opening win. Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 22 points. Jordan Clarkson added 18.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points and Darius Bazley added 15 to lead the Thunder. Oklahoma City led only once after scoring the game’s first basket.

Things spiraled out of control quickly for the Thunder after they pulled within a basket, 13-11, on a 3-pointer from Luguentz Dort.

Dort’s outside basket turned out to be the only field goal in a five-minute stretch for Oklahoma City. Utah took advantage of the shooting drought and opened a double-digit lead late in the first quarter. The Jazz led by as many as 11 in the quarter, going up 27-16 on back-to-back baskets from Gobert.

Clarkson kept Oklahoma City’s defense on its heels during the second quarter. He tallied 10 points in the quarter and his floater gave Utah its biggest first-half lead at 43-24.

The Thunder whittled the deficit down to 12 by halftime but drew no closer. Utah opened the third quarter with a 12-1 run bookended by 3-pointers from Donovan Mitchell to carve out a 66-43 lead. Mitchell scored 12 of his 16 points in the quarter.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Josh Giddey collected a team-high 10 rebounds while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 10 points off the bench. Both players made their NBA debuts. … The Thunder went 3-of-26 from 3-point range in the first three quarters. They missed 17 straight 3-pointers in that stretch.

Jazz: Gobert collected 11 more rebounds than the next closest player on either team. … Hassan Whiteside collected 10 rebounds in his Jazz debut. … Utah finished with no fastbreak points.

Thunder visit Houston on Friday.

Jazz visit Sacramento on Friday.

kslsports.com

Gobert’s Big Double-Double Leads Jazz To Season-Opening Win Over Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Rudy Gobert’s massive double-double helped the Utah Jazz blow out the Oklahoma City Thunder for a season-opening win. The Jazz hosted the Thunder for the first game of the 2021-22 NBA season at Vivint Arena on Wednesday, October 20. Gobert recorded a big stat line...
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Utah Jazz in a rout opening night behind defensive dominance and offensive flurries

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode, Locke breaks down the consistency in the defensive effort from the Utah Jazz last night as they handled the undermanned Oklahonma City Thunder. Each quarter the Jazz defense was dominant showing consistent effort throughout the night. The Utah Jazz offense wasn’t on as they missed a ton of shots, but the different flurries at different times from players carried the Jazz through the night. It started with Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson and by the time the night was over Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic had joined the party. A nice coaching move got Donovan Mitchell going in the third quarter. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
CBS Sports

How to watch Jazz vs. Thunder: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the Utah Jazz since Aug. 1 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET October 20th at Vivint Smart Home Arena to kick off their 2021 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Thunder (22-50), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Utah is coming off of a 52-20 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers 131-119 in game six.
NBA
