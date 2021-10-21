CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, NC

Letter: Time to adopt a new way forward for all people

Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

There are times when decades pass with seemingly little happening and there are times during which decades happened in days. Now is such a time. The breakup of the capitalist imperial system represented by the USA and Western Europe is happening apace. The pandemic has exposed this decay. In the USA...

www.rockymounttelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Atrocities and Indigenous Peoples

According to Mary Armellino’s Friday letter on a recent Michael Ramirez cartoon, Indigenous Peoples and Native Americans do not include Aztecs or Incas. Really? I did not know that pre-Colombian people drew the same boundaries between North, Central and South America. Or is Ms. Armellino suggesting that the atrocities and...
SOCIETY
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rob Schofield: Need for leaders like Price never greater

Veteran Triangle-area Congressman David Price called it a career this week and revealed that he will not seek re-election in 2022. The announcement signals the impending conclusion of an outstanding political career for an honorable public official who has served various iterations of the Fourth Congressional District with distinction for more than three decades.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Mount, NC
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge tells court ‘we’re getting all kinds of threats’ for prosecuting pro-Trump Capitol rioters

A federal judge said colleagues have received threats for presiding over cases related to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.During a hearing on 22 October, US District Judge Reggie Walton excoriated defendants who continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the baseless narrative that fuelled the attack, and those who continue to defend their attempt to threaten lawmakers to overturn the results.“It bothers me that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence,” Judge Walton said during a hearing for Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson. “Then she goes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#War#Climate Change#Russia#Americans#Comm
The Independent

Americans among most dissatisfied in the world and majority want overhaul of politics, health and economy

Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Democrats quietly scramble to include immigration provision in social spending bill

Democrats are scrambling intensely behind-the-scenes to address immigration in the framework they are crafting to expand the nation’s social safety net, according to people with knowledge of the situation, even as President Biden and other party leaders have said little publicly about their strategy in recent weeks. The most pressing...
IMMIGRATION
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Adopt the mask mandate

I support the proposed mask mandate to help our city come back from the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I also want to say that I hope the Assembly will not be swayed by a raw head count of how many people have testified for and against the mandate during the hearings on the subject. I believe these numbers do not represent true public sentiment. I, and likely many others, wanted to testify but chose not to, because I did want to expose myself to the coronavirus by having to spend time in close quarters with unmasked mask opponents.I believe these hearings have been a threat to public health and quite possibly superspreader events because of so many unmasked and probably unvaccinated people in such close quarters.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
Rocky Mount Telegram

Letter: Democrats need to get their act together

My God, why don’t Manchin and Sinema just switch parties already?. Democrats, after four years of chaos with the previous administration, should be eager to promote the Biden agenda. No matter how unpopular or corrupt and that it goes against the constitution, the Authoritarian Party will stay in lockstep with...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
OCRegister

New resolutions to stop all oil drilling off the California coastline: Letters

Two Orange County cities just passed resolutions to stop oil drilling off California coasts. This is a continued knee-jerk reaction to an oil spill accident. While I, like everyone else, would like nothing better than no risk of oil spills along our coast, I also like affordable energy, don’t you? This spill is a significant issue and one that should not have happened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shropshire Star

LETTER: Other ways to generate cash

During the pandemic the government has spent a great deal of money (and rightly so) to help our citizens through hard times. Now that we are hopefully returning to some kind of reality it is time to fill the coffers. I personally feel that the way they have done this penalises the less rich members of society. One area this has happened is increasing the National Insurance tax, I believe there are other ways money could have been generated. As a result of us leaving the EU I feel we have more chance to use our laws to do this.
INCOME TAX
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Republican Survey Finds MAGA Election Conspiracy Theorists Ditching GOP, Says Report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become notorious as MAGA world’s most unhinged ally in Congress—but, according to a new report, she was recently shocked to discover that she may be losing support from pro-Trump election conspiracy theorists in Georgia. The New York Times reports that Greene was “surprised” by a recent internal survey that is said to have found that 9 percent of GOP voters could sit out future elections in the state if Georgia doesn’t carry out a forensic audit of the 2020 election first. The survey reportedly found that 5 percent of Republican voters said they would definitely sit out the 2022 election without an audit, and an additional 4 percent said they would consider not casting a vote. The Times reports Republican strategists found the survey result “alarming,” especially in light of Donald Trump’s threats last week that he’ll order his supporters not to vote in future elections if he doesn’t feel his baseless 2020 conspiracy theories are properly addressed.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy