CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China stocks rise as property and coal shares boost; HK down

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday as property and coal shares rebounded, after assurances from officials eased worries over the real estate sector.

The CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,927.45 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,603.62 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3%, to 26,060.26 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3%, to 9,301.90.

** Property firms surged 3.4%, snapping six straight sessions of decline - investors bought the dip.

** More Chinese officials sought to reassure investors and homeowners on Wednesday over a debt crisis afflicting the country’s property sector.

** Vice Premier Liu He told the Financial Street Forum in Beijing that overall risks in the property market are controllable, and the property market is on track for healthy development, state media Xinhua reported.

** Financials shares rose more than 2%.

** A sub-index tracking coal stocks jumped 6.3%, following a 7.5% slump in previous session as China vowed to take all necessary measures to bring high coal prices back to a reasonable range.

** In Hong Kong, healthcare and consumption stocks dragged the benchmark.

** The healthcare sub-index and consumer staples shed 2.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

** The real estate sector added more than 2% on assurances from officials.

** However, China Evergrande Group slid as much as 14% in resumed trade on Thursday after a deal to sell a $2.6 billion stake in its property services unit fell through.

** Ping An Insurance Group jumped more than 7%, the biggest intraday gainer on the Hang Seng Index, after it reported net profit for the first three quarters rose more than 30% year on year.

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

US retail giants pull Chinese surveillance tech from shelves

In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
RETAIL
Reuters

China stocks end lower as property firms drop on tax scheme plans

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Tuesday, pulled down by property shares as sustained worries over a planned pilot real-estate tax scheme dented home-buyer sentiment and risk appetite. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,963.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index also lost 0.3% to 3,597.64...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Hong Kong China#Hang Seng Index#Csi300#Chinese#China Evergrande Group#Ping An Insurance Group
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Renowned Aussie doctor calls for ALL Chinese surgeons to be BANNED from Western hospitals and unis amid claim many are returning to China to take part in its 'real-life Squid Game' organ harvesting market

A world-renowned organ transplant doctor has issued an urgent warning for hospitals and universities around the globe to ban Chinese surgeons, fearing they are taking part in a real-life 'Squid Game'. Professor Russell Strong AC told Daily Mail Australia that many Chinese medical trainees take what they've learnt in the...
CHINA
Reuters

Stocks rally in Asia, China property sector worries dampen sentiment

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Asian stocks largely rallied on Tuesday, following Wall Street's record highs overnight, though fresh worries about China's property sector weighed on investors' sentiments. Europe and U.S. markets look set to keep the upward momentum as FTSE futures and E-mini futures for the S&P 500...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Property sector weighs on China stocks; lira rallies

* Turkish lira up 1.5% as diplomatic tension eases. Oct 26 (Reuters) - Property and technology stocks led losses in China on Tuesday but gains in most other bourses sent an index of emerging market (EM) shares closer to one-month highs, while Turkey’s lira firmed 1.5% after sliding to record lows.
WORLD
Reuters

Indian shares rise on IT boost; Ceat falls 5%

BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday as strong earnings from Tech Mahindra boosted information technology stocks, while market participants awaited commentary from companies over the impact of inflation in an earnings-heavy week. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.5% at 18,214 by 0355...
STOCKS
Reuters

Global stocks buoyant on upbeat earnings

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares around the world gained on Tuesday, with upbeat corporate earnings buoying European shares, though investor concerns lingered over supply chain problems sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. The broad Euro STOXX 600 (.STOXX) hit its highest in seven weeks, adding 0.5%, with German stocks (.GDAXI)...
STOCKS
AFP

Hong Kong to further tighten Covid travel restrictions

Hong Kong will tighten coronavirus travel restrictions to bring it more into line with the Chinese mainland, its leader said Tuesday, as the city extended its streak of more than two months without a major local outbreak. On Tuesday, she made clear Beijing expects the city to mimic its own strict restrictions.
TRAVEL
Reuters

China's Xi calls for new progress in military equipment, weapons

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping called for efforts to "break new ground" in military equipment and weapons development for the People's Liberation Army, China's armed forces, according to a report from the official Xinhua media on Tuesday. Xi, who is also chair of China's Central Military...
POLITICS
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks climb on recovering aviation demand

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins rose on Tuesday, supported by improving regional demand, while cash premiums for the aviation fuel dipped on muted buying interest in the physical market. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel climbed to $12.51 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $12.19 per barrel a day earlier. The jet cracks have soared nearly 37% in the last month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. "The outlook for Asian jet demand looks the most positive than at any point this year as it braces for the uptick in kerosene heating needs and as flight numbers are starting to increase," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a monthly note. Scheduled airline seat capacity in China slipped 4.8% this week, while flight capacities in Japan and Australia were both up 1.8%, according to aviation data firm OAG. "Three quarters of a million seats have been removed from the (China) schedule for this week... Elsewhere, global capacity is actually up by 80,000 seats if China is not included in the calculation," OAG said in a statement. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 8 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, as against a 13-cent premium on Monday. ASEAN GREEN POWER LINKS - Southeast Asian nations are speeding up their plans to transmit renewable energy through a proposed regional power grid, with first trials set for 2022, as the area strives to meet climate change targets, government and company officials said. - Singapore will start importing renewable electricity from Malaysia by 2022 and later that year utilities in ASEAN will start transmitting the first 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity under a Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore power integration project as part of a regional grid project. SINGAPORE ENERGY TRANSITION - Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Tuesday it is exploring the potential of harnessing geothermal energy and if found to be feasible, may use it as a source for power generation. - The Asian city-state also plans to launch standardised guidelines for renewable energy certificates, part of efforts to decarbonise its power sector and develop a regional grid, a minister said on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - The leaders of most of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters gather in Glasgow from Sunday, aiming to thrash out plans and funds to tilt the planet towards clean energy. But Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected absence from the talks could indicate that the world's biggest CO2 producer has already decided that it has no more concessions to offer at the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Scotland after three major pledges since last year, climate watchers said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 95.31 0.12 0.13 95.19 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.42 -0.02 1.43 -1.4 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 95.61 0.12 0.13 95.49 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.12 -0.02 1.82 -1.1 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 96 0.12 0.13 95.88 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.73 -0.02 2.82 -0.71 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 97.41 0.11 0.11 97.3 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.67 -0.04 -5.63 0.71 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 95.25 0.15 0.16 95.1 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.08 -0.05 -38.46 0.13 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
INDUSTRY
Reuters

WTO panel to examine Australia-China wine dispute - trade source

GENEVA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Tuesday agreed to set up a panel to examine China's imposition of duties on imported Australian wine, a trade source said. The dispute settlement body, which met behind closed doors on Tuesday, agreed to Australia's second request after its first...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Petrofac adds new data point to market exuberance

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Massive fines aren’t usually the basis for a successful equity offering. Tell that to Petrofac (PFC.L), which on Tuesday announced it would raise $275 million from investors, equivalent to more than a third of its market value the previous day. The UK oil services firm’s most eye-catching need for cash is to pay a $106 million fine for bribery-related offences, meted out earlier this month by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
228K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy