Letter: Politics of divide and conquer are destroying our nation

By Editorials
Union Leader
 5 days ago

Divide-and-conquer politics are destroying our nation. To the Editor: Congratulations to Steve Duprey and Andru Volinsky for their wonderful op-ed on the always necessary, but especially now critical, public virtues of civility, transparency, honesty, integrity, trust and competence. Both us citizens and our representatives need to wake up, realize...

