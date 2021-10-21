CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COP26: India says coal will be mainstay in leaked report

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoal will continue to power much of India for the next few decades, the country told the UN, according to leaked documents seen by BBC News. India is one of several countries that has been lobbying the UN against completely moving away from fossil fuels, the documents show. Countries...

WOWK

US official: Russia should send more gas to Europe ‘quickly’

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A senior energy adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden urged Russia to supply more natural gas to Europe now rather than wait for approval of a newly completed pipeline, saying Monday that “they should do it quickly” to ward off the risk of severe gas shortages this winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Between the lines, Morrison's plan has coal on the way out, with the future bright

The most striking feature of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s long-term emissions reduction plan outlined on Tuesday is not the long-telegraphed commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, or the promise of a A$20 billion clean energy program (around 0.2% of national income annually). It is the announcement of a technology target which is entirely outside the government’s control: solar photovoltaic electricity at a cost of A$15 a megawatt-hour ($/MWh). That price translates to 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh), a tiny fraction of the 20 to 30 (c/kWh) currently being paid by Australian households. Most of the price households pay consists...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Morrison's climate plan has 35% 2030 emissions reduction 'projection' but modelling underpinning 2050 target yet to be released

The government claims Australians would be nearly $2000 better off on average under its plan to reach net zero by 2050 compared with taking no action. According to the modelling – which the government has yet to release – gross national income would be 1.6% higher, and 62,000 new regional mining and heavy industry jobs would be created under the plan. Scott Morrison and energy minister Angus Taylor released the plan and a “projection” of up to 35% for emissions reduction by 2030. The prime minister will take the plan to the Glasgow climate conference next week. Morrison reiterated Australia would not...
ENVIRONMENT
The New Yorker

At COP26, Could India Become a Champion, Not Just a Casualty, of the Climate Crisis?

In “The Ministry for the Future,” published last year, the science-fiction author Kim Stanley Robinson imagines a course by which the world might arrive at a new sort of utopia, on the other side of the climate crisis: a “good Anthropocene.” It’s a hard road, and many dystopias are glimpsed along the way. The novel opens in a town in Uttar Pradesh, in northern India, as it is hit by a “wet-bulb” heat wave, in which high temperatures and humidity combine in a manner that makes it impossible for bodies to cool without air-conditioning. Then the power grid collapses. Twenty million people in the region die, including nearly every inhabitant of the town.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate holdout Australia sets 2050 net zero emissions target

Coal-rich Australia unveiled a much-delayed 2050 net zero emissions target Tuesday, in a plan that pointedly dodged thorny details or near-term goals ahead of a landmark UN climate summit. Ahead of the 12-day Glasgow summit, the UN says more than 130 countries have set or are considering a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, a target it says is "imperative" to safeguard a livable climate. hr-arb/qan
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Can India wean itself off coal to deliver on climate goals?

As the leaders of 197 countries gather for the UN’s global Cop26 summit to discuss their efforts to combat climate change, including international pressure to phase out fossil fuels, an ongoing energy crisis has left India scrambling to acquire more coal. Power cuts and warnings of extended blackouts as a result of the potential coal shortage in Asia’s second-fastest-growing economy has been yet another reminder of how heavily India relies on coal for its electricity generation even after making progress in renewable energy. More than two-thirds of India’s electricity is still generated by coal-fired thermal power plants. And it is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

New funding plan paves way for Sizewell C nuclear plant

Funding rules paving the way for a new major nuclear power station will be announced in Parliament later on Tuesday. The move is the latest stage in efforts to build the £20bn Sizewell C project in Suffolk. The proposed plant is still subject to planning approval, but until now, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

COP26: How Can We Use Less Coal - Without Damaging Our Economies?

We need to reduce our dependence on coal quickly if the world is to hit its climate targets and bring emissions to ‘net zero’. Learn why nuclear power is so well-suited to replace coal. Climate change is the greatest environmental challenge of our time. If the world is to meet the agreed climate goals within the available time frame, we need mature, readily deployable solutions. Nuclear technology and applications contribute to tackling climate change. As the only world forum in the nuclear field, the IAEA will continue to contribute to an informed debate on the benefits of nuclear power and applications in the many international events that will take place, including COP26, where political leaders, industry, scientists and civil society will discuss the way forward.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

The US and China must find a way to cooperate at COP26 and beyond. Otherwise, global climate action is impossible

A week out from the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow, all eyes are on two nations: China and the United States. Together, the superpowers are responsible for more than 40% of global carbon emissions. US-China relations have been fractious in recent years, and whether they can cooperate on climate action is crucial to success at COP26 and beyond. US progress on climate change went backwards under the Trump administration, but President Joe Biden has brought the nation back to the table. Biden wants to cooperate with China in this critical policy sphere, raising hopes of a less adversarial bilateral relationship. Throughout 2021,...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Oil-reliant Saudi Arabia faces questions over 'net zero' pledge

Saudi Arabia's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 must go hand-in-hand with a plan to phase out fossil fuels, experts said on Sunday. They questioned plans by the world's top oil exporter to raise its production capacity despite the pledge, and Greenpeace raised doubts over the timing of Saturday's announcement. The watchdog accused Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest polluters, of trying to divert criticism at next week's COP26 climate-change summit in Glasgow. With increasing global urgency to limit global warming, COP26 aims to set the world on a path to net zero by mid-century.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Proposed mine tests UK climate efforts ahead of UN meeting

In the patchwork of hills, lakes and sea that makes up England’s northwest corner, most people see beauty. Dave Cradduck sees broken dreams.The coal mine where Cradduck once worked has long closed. The chemical factory that employed thousands is gone. The nuclear power plant is being decommissioned.For the 74-year-old Cradduck, a plan for a new coal mine that could bring hundreds of jobs is cause for hope.But environmentalists view it with horror. They say it sends a disastrous message as the United Kingdom welcomes world leaders, advocates, diplomats and scientists to Glasgow Scotland, for a United Nations climate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Plastic industry pollution to overtake coal in US by 2030, report says

Plastic pollution usually conjures images of grocery bags blowing in the wind or nurdles lodged in a seabird’s stomach. But soon, plastic pollution may take on another meaning, as a new report forecasts that the industry’s greenhouse gas emissions in the US will outpace those of coal by the end of the decade.
ENVIRONMENT
ecowatch.com

Leaks Show Attempts to Weaken UN Climate Report, Greenpeace Says​

Australia, Saudi Arabia and Japan were among countries that have tried to make changes to an upcoming UN climate report outlining ways to curb global warming, environmental organization Greenpeace reported on Thursday, citing a major leak of documents. The documents seen by Greenpeace's Unearthed team consist of comments made by...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Leaked Documents Show Countries Lobbying Against Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Just ahead of the COP26 climate change conference later this month, it’s been revealed that a number of countries are attempting to water down the global climate crisis response and downplay the necessity of moving away from fossil fuels. Leaked documents, seen by BBC News and Greenpeace’s Unearthed, reportedly show...
ENVIRONMENT

