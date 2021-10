Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 110-98 road win over the Phoenix Suns in the season opener. Nikola Jokiu0107 looked like an MVP once again. Michael Porter Jr. adapted his game well. Will Barton played well with the starters and saved the bench unit in the second half, a group that appeared hapless in the first half. Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris helped fill in the gaps. There were a lot of positive indicators for Denver in the first game of the season, and Ryan discussed them all.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO