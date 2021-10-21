CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 20, 2021

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vg88n_0cXqMIS800

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — U-High scored three unanswered goals to beat Monticello 3-1 in a class 1A soccer sectional semifinal at Central Catholic High School on Wednesday.

U-High advances to play Central Catholic in Saturday’s sectional title match.

In class 2A regionals, Normal West beat Mahomet-Seymour 2-1 in overtime. West, the regional host, will play in the title match against Lincoln, which beat Bloomington 5-0.

In class 3A, host Normal Community won its regional opener 3-0 over Pekin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

