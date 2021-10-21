CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Mic'd Up: KAIT Sports Director Chris Hudgison talks UL vs Arkansas State

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
Louisiana and Arkansas State used to be the premier rivalry in the Sun Belt West. While the teams are heading in opposite directions so far in 2021, that won't take any of teh intensity away from this showdown.

In our latest Mic'd Up, we sit down with Chris Hudgison, the Sports Director at KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to preview the Cajuns and Red Wolves.

We discuss what's responsible for Arkansas State 1-5 start to the season, the improvements of QB Layne Hatcher and what makes a successful finish for Butch Jones and the Red Wolves to finish the year.

Kickoff between Louisiana and Arkansas State is set for 6:30 pm Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

KATC News

KATC News

ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

