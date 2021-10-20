Transfer Learning for Guitar Effects

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHow difficult would life be if every new thing had to be learned from scratch? If once you learned the word “dog”, you had to once again learn that letters are symbols with sounds and you can put them together to make words and that “c-a-t” is a different four-legged animal...

towardsdatascience.com

Space.com

Is VR bad for your eyes?

Whether you’re trying to enter the fabled virtual reality for the first time or you’re a seasoned veteran of the supposed meta verse, knowing how VR headsets affect your eyes is a question you deserve to know the answer to. We’re still far from living our every day in this...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

10 Tools to Make Learning at Home More Effective

The one thing that never stops in life is learning. Whether you're a student or a professional, you always need to grow your skills to keep up. However, lots of this learning is now being done at home, and often by yourself. Here, we'll discuss ten different apps to help...
CELL PHONES
Guitar World Magazine

How to strum 16th notes on guitar

Beginner guitar: If you’re confident at strumming, it’s time to look at rhythm patterns with a slightly more advanced 16th-note approach. That means every quarter-note beat is divided into four, so we can count the bar by saying “1 e & a 2 e & a 3 e & a 4 e & a” (ie, in 4/4 time there are 16 strums in every bar).
MUSIC
towardsdatascience.com

Not Merely Averages: Using Machine Learning to Estimate Heterogeneous Treatment Effects

How does the causal impact of a policy or program vary across individuals?. This blog post provides a practical introduction on how to use generic machine learning inference on heterogeneous treatment effects in experiments as proposed by Chernozhukow, Demirer, Duflo and Férnandez-Val (2020). I wrote this blog post for the statistically minded practitioner who is interested in applying the method in their work. If you want to learn the theory underlying the method, please consult the original paper. The beta version of the GenericML package developed by Welz, Alfons, Demirer and Chernozhukov can be found here, and the code used in this blog post is here.
SCIENCE
#Transfer Learning#Machine Learning#Adaptive Learning#Learning Rate#Lstm
techxplore.com

AI agent can learn the cause-and-effect basis of a navigation task during training

Neural networks can learn to solve all sorts of problems, from identifying cats in photographs to steering a self-driving car. But whether these powerful, pattern-recognizing algorithms actually understand the tasks they are performing remains an open question. For example, a neural network tasked with keeping a self-driving car in its...
SOFTWARE
WSLS

Learn guitar with this awesome course bundle for $29

So you want to be a rockstar? The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle is a hot ticket item for guitarists of all levels. Learning a new skill can be overwhelming, but this course bundle starts with the basics and gradually advances to more complex lessons. You’ll begin with the foundations, learning how to read, write, count, and strum a rhythm. Before long you’ll progress into focusing extensively on chords, scales, arpeggios, music theory, and jazz concepts. The extensive repertoire of songs is representative of jazz, blues, and bluegrass. Whether you’re just looking to jam in your garage with friends or have aspirations of becoming the next great rock legend—you’ll have a blast on your new musicianship journey.
MUSIC
martinguitar.com

Guitar Parts & Jargon: Part Two

Welcome to Guitar Parts & Jargon Part Two. In Part One, we covered the outside of the guitar – both front and back. In this part, we are going to take a look inside the guitar body – particularly the guitar top - where much of the Martin magic happens. Without the perfect balance between the weight and positioning of the tone bars and bracing, the guitar wouldn’t produce the beautiful sounds you hear when the strings are picked or strummed. It also wouldn’t last for years or decades the way a quality guitar can. The acoustic guitar is truly a work of art on the inside and out. It’s both delicate and robust. And when you understand how all the internal and external pieces interact with one another, the music it makes will sounds even sweeter to your ears.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

United Plugins updates QuickBass all-in-one effect plugin for bass guitar to v1.3

United Plugins has released an update to Instant Audio’s QuickBass all-in-one bass guitar solution featuring a compressor, EQ, saturator and doubler. The main change in version 1.3 is the way the plugin behaves after the 15-days fully working trial version expires. Instead of generating noises, the plugin remains fully functional (soundwise). QuickBass 1.3 turns into a free second-hand version and only loses the chance to tweak some of the parameters. Presets made with a full version remain functional in the free version.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Guitar
MusicRadar.com

Try these 5 inspiring slash guitar chords to learn

Guitar lessons: In this tutorial we're looking at a type of chord that offers a fresh alternative to basic barre chords. The shapes below are known as ‘slash chords’ thanks to the ‘/’ in their names and it just means that each chord has a different root note. So, for...
MUSIC
towardsdatascience.com

When to Avoid Deep Learning

This article is intended for data scientists who may consider using deep learning algorithms, and want to know more about the cons of implementing these type of models into your work. Deep learning algorithms have many benefits, are powerful, and can be fun to show off. However, there are a few times when you should avoid them. I will be discussing those times when you should stop using deep learning below, so keep on reading if you would like a deeper dive into deep learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

An Introduction to Type-2 Fuzzy Sets

Get comfortable with some of the basic concepts behind type-2 fuzzy sets and logic. In a previous post, we have seen how we use a fuzzy set of type-1 when we cannot determine the membership of an element as 0 or 1. We can extend this concept when the circumstances are so fuzzy that we have trouble deciding the membership grade as a number in [0, 1]. In these cases, type-2 fuzzy sets provide the necessary framework to formalize and work with this information.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

From a Beginner Perspective: Understanding Visualization & Building charts with Tableau

As a consultant working in the field of Data Science and Analytics, I often had to deal with a huge amount of data, building models and deriving insights from them. However, when it comes to communicating the data and findings to others, presenting the result in plain text, excel files, or spreadsheets are not easy for others to quickly grasp and understand the information that was found. This is where the value of data visualization comes in — to present the data in a visual approach through graphs or maps and highlight the key insights, trends, or patterns in the data.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

The MLOps Engineer Role: A Gentle Introduction

Your job doesn’t start and end with model building. I came across the term “MLOps engineer” a year back, when I teaching myself data science. I read many blog posts by data scientists who strongly suggested learning MLOps skills. They stated that it wasn’t sufficient to just build and train models if these models couldn’t be used in production.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
towardsdatascience.com

Beginner-Friendly Virtual Environment Management — Anaconda + PyCharm

Set up your first virtual environment — the no-hassle way. Python is the trending language as it’s the most prevalent choice among several specialty domains, such as data science and machine learning. Thus, many people choose Python as their first programming language to learn. For beginners, one concept that can be rather puzzling to them is virtual environment. In this article, I’d like to review what it is and how to set it up — in a beginner-friendly manner.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Jigsaw Puzzle AI from A to Z

Assemble arbitrary real-life puzzles using basic AI tools. Since the early days of AI, we’ve seen multiple attempts to handle a jigsaw puzzle problem. However, enthusiasts mainly focus on specific aspects: only square-tile, only non-scanned, monochrome, etc. Here we take a look at the comprehensive approach that handles the problem...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

3 Not So Common Yet Functional Python Libraries for Data Science

That make your life easier. One of the reasons why Python dominates data science is the rich selection of libraries it offers to the users. The active Python community keeps maintaining and improving these libraries which helps Python to stay on top. Some of the most commonly used Python libraries...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How To Fix ValueError: The truth value of a Series is ambiguous in Pandas

Understanding how to deal with one of the trickiest and most commonly reported errors in pandas. One of the most commonly reported error in pandas is. ValueError: The truth value of a Series is ambiguous. Use a.empty, a.bool(), a.item(), a.any() or a.all() and it may sometimes be quite tricky to...
ANIMALS
towardsdatascience.com

How to Choose the Right Colors for Data Visualizations

In essence, what is a graph made of? Shapes, lines and bars, probably. Some text elements, definitely. Figures, maybe. But most importantly: colors. Whether you choose a black and white design or a colorful one, the colors of any data visualization will have a non-negligible impact on the reader. A...
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Fuzzy Integral: A deep dive into data fusion

Fuzzy Integral — a lesser-known Computational Intelligence method. The Fuzzy Integral is a powerful, lesser-known data fusion technique. I’ve spent the last seven years researching its many properties. This post introduces and explores the basic mechanics of the Fuzzy Integral to set the stage for investigating its various characteristics. Motivation...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Is There a Feature Store Over the Rainbow?

How to select the right feature store for your use case. Wading through the options of any tool in a burgeoning SaaS vertical reminds me of that song from The Wizard of Oz — Over the Rainbow — originally sung by Judy Garland yet covered to perfection by Hawaiian activist Israel Kamakawiwoʻole.
COMPUTERS

