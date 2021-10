SEDALIA — The Pettis County Commission plans to meet Monday. One item listed on the agenda is an 8 a.m. closed session meeting to conduct interviews. At 8:45 a.m. the commission will review and possibly approve a building use form and equipment for road and bridge matters. A 9 a.m. weekly staff meeting will be held and a 10 a.m. meeting with the Salary Commission is planned. The meeting will take place in the Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.

