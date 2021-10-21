CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The story behind Been Caught Stealing by Jane's Addiction

By Dave Everley
loudersound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe voice that introduces the song that invented the 1990s wasn’t a human one. It belonged to Annie, a dog picked up from a rescue centre by Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell. It was Annie’s rhythmic barking that ushered in Been Caught Stealing, the track that would give the alt.rock visionaries...

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perry Farrell
Person
Eric Avery
Person
Dave Navarro
loudersound.com

How I discovered Lynyrd Skynyrd, by Al Kooper

I first came upon Lynyrd Skynyrd for the first time at a tough bar in downtown Atlanta. They were performing for a week and I was in town producing an album for somebody. Every night, we would frequent this club, as they treated us quite nicely there. The first night...
MUSIC
fernandinaobserver.com

Stories behind the songs

Purchase your $25 tickets in advance by calling 601-2118 or online at Eventbrite. No one is able to capture life’s revelations quite like Beth Nielsen Chapman. Her songs reflect every turn in the tragic-and-triumphant road she has followed, having had to deal with the unexpected loss of her husband shortly after the birth of their child and treatment for both breast cancer and a benign brain tumor.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former SKID ROW Manager Recalls Having To Explain To SEBASTIAN BACH Why He Wasn't Receiving Publishing Royalties

In a new interview with Golden Robot's "Conversations With..." video podcast, veteran talent manager Doc McGhee, who has worked with KISS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BON JOVI and SKID ROW, among many others, spoke about the importance of musical chemistry within a band and the role of a lead singer in any group. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Bands are like marriages, okay? And you have problems keeping any band together. And more bands will break up than not, for sure.
MUSIC
nprillinois.org

Dave Grohl On Punk Rock, Nirvana, and Fatherhood

Dave Grohl’s shadow looms large over the music industry. He’s the founder of the Grammy-winning rock group Foo Fighters. And he was the drummer for the groundbreaking grunge band Nirvana. His musical footprint is matched only by the life he’s led. In his new book “The Storyteller: Tales of Life...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Been Caught Stealing#Hard Rock#Rock Bands#Warner Bros#British
loudersound.com

Why I ❤️ Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, by Juliette Lewis

"The first Tom Petty song I ever heard was You Got Lucky in about 1985. I was probably about 12 at the time; it would have been on the radio and early MTV. He had so many hits in the 80s, so I’ll always remember him from being a kid and as a teenager in the Valley in California. And then as I got a little older, I discovered just how good a song writer he really is. The greatest hits is the one I always go back to. You’ll always discover something.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Dave Grohl was “scared” to write about Kurt Cobain’s death in The Storyteller

Dave Grohl says he was “scared” to write about the death of his friend Kurt Cobain in his best-selling memoir The Storyteller. Speaking on the PBS TV programme Amanpour And Company, Grohl admits that he deliberately chose to set aside writing the section of the book dealing with the 1994 death by suicide of his Nirvana colleague until the end of the writing process. Asked why, the Foo Fighters’ frontman confessed “beause I was scared to write it.”
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Slash teases new song The River Is Rising in behind the scenes video clip

Slash has previewed a new forthcoming single, titled The River Is Rising, via a short behind the scenes video clip posted on his social media. The track, which features Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, will arrive on October 22. The River Is Rising will serve as the first taste of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Watch Poppy fill her bag with black metal and doom albums while record shopping

Poppy is the latest participant on Amoeba's What's In My Bag, a series which features artists purchasing records at Amoeba's iconic store while talking about their influences and the albums they have chosen. While shopping in a branch of the store, located in Hollywood, Poppy picks a hoard of black...
MUSIC
JamBase

Punch Brothers Release ‘Any Old Time’ Single

Punch Brothers shared a cover of Jimmie Rodgers’ “Any Old Time.” The song is set to appear on the string quintet’s upcoming Tony Rice tribute album, Hell on Church Street, due out on January 14, 2022 via Nonesuch Records. Although originally a song by Jimmie Rodgers, known as the Father...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Willow releases music video for Grow, featuring Avril Lavigne

Willow has premiered the music video for Grow, lifted from her acclaimed album Lately I Feel Everything, released earlier this year. The video was directed by Dana Trippe and was premiered today (Oct 19) on MTV Live, mtvU and on the Viacom Times Square billboards. Grow features pop-punk legends Avril...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Matt Stell?s Story Behind ?Boyfriend Season?

Matt Stell released a new single called “Boyfriend Season.” Even though “That Ain’t Me No More” is still on the charts, this is Matt’s first release in over 7 months. As one of the co-writers, Matt tells us more about the meaning of “Boyfriend Season”: [So when it comes right down to it “Boyfriend Season” is about you know a relationship going wrong and then kind of what happens afterwards you know. And I’ve seen my fair share of relationships going wrong and you know I know sometimes you carry some guilt, you wish you could have done more to keep things going or you know kind of would have could have should have, But in this case and “Boyfriend Season” you know the singer, who’s you know a lot like me, kind of feels like he left it out, you know all out there on the field, so to speak. And that one of these days you know, the girl that broke up with him in the song is maybe gonna realize that. And, you know, just kind of whatever helps you sleep at night part is sort of a tongue in cheek kind of well wish but then also kind of a dig a little bit. So I think that’s what makes us all kind of interesting.] SOUNDCUE :47 (OC: makes that song kind of interesting)
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Metallica share trailer for The Black Album in Black & White photo book

Metallica have shared a new trailer for The Black Album in Black & White, a new book created in collaboration with legendary English rock photographer Ross Halfin. Announced back in June, the book feature classic and previously unpublished photographs of the quartet taken during the recording sessions for their self-titled fifth album, known globally as ‘The Black Album’, and its accompanying mammoth world tour. The book includes words from band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, plus former bassist Jason Newsted.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

The story behind the song: Orange Goblin's Beginner's Guide To Suicide

The British stoner/doom scene owes a debt of gratitude to Orange Goblin. Black Sabbath may have set the tone for doom-soaked riffing in the early 70s, but the UK had fallen behind its Atlantic cousins in the decades since, bands like Witchfinder General, Acrimony and even Cathedral existing as sole pillars adrift in a musical sea.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Held By Trees release stunning video for new single Mysterium

New instrumental project Held By Trees introduce themselves with a stunning new video for their brand new single Mysterium, which you can watch below. It's released through Tweed Jacket Music on November 12. Described by mainman David Joseph, as “somewhere between latter Talk Talk and Gilmour-era Pink Floyd”, Mysterium is...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy