Pressing the Power button or Side button won’t get you anywhere, but rather activate Siri. Not sure when Apple did actually made this subtle changes (or it could be me who just recently move from Touch ID based iPhone to Face ID based iPhone), but I just realized it only recently when I needed to power off my iPhone running on iOS 15. So in case you need to power off / shut down your iPhone, do check out the methods below.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO