The mystery surrounding the deaths of a California family will finally be put to rest on Thursday, two months after their bodies were found along a remote hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest.The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced it will hold a press conference at 2pm local time (5pm ET) on Thursday afternoon “regarding the cause of death” of Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter Aurelia Miju Chung-Gerrish and their pet dog Oski.The family vanished while hiking along a trail close to the Merced River back in August and were reported missing by a friend.Their bodies were discovered...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO