CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Framber Valdez's Sinkers Push Boston to the Brink of Elimination

By Tom Verducci
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

BOSTON – Framber Valdez began the game with a statement. He threw the Boston Red Sox 12 consecutive sinkers to start Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday, after which he and the Astros were back in the dugout with a 1-2-3 inning in the books. Why open the game without even a whiff of mystery or deception?

“That’s the pitch he feels most comfortable throwing strikes,” says Houston catcher Martin Maldonado.

Valdez typically throws his sinker 92.5 mph. These sinkers were angrier. They were zipping along at 94, 95, even 96 mph. Better still, the sinker slithered away from the barrels of the Boston bats with late, darting movement.

Maldonado was so impressed by the opening dozen sinkers he asked the analytics managers of the Astros after the inning if the metrics matched what he was seeing behind the plate.

“And they said it was probably the best he had all year,” Maldonado says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFPUa_0cXqJw8n00
Astros starter Framber Valdez throws a pitch against the Red Sox during the first inning in Game 5. Bob DeChiara/USA Today Sports

This has been the postseason that has devalued starting pitching. Starters are averaging four innings per start. Only three times in the first 52 starts did a pitcher throw 100 pitches. So, in this era, for Valdez to pitch so long and so well as to invoke the greatness of Bob Gibson was a major turning back of time. Relying heavily on his sinker, Valdez throttled Boston with eight innings of supreme old-school pitching. He allowed the Red Sox just three hits while getting 15 of his 24 outs on grounders.

Of the 91 postseason games played at Fenway, Valdez and Gibson, in the 1967 World Series, are the only visiting starters to go at least eight innings and allow three hits or less. Valdez is also the only starter this postseason to last eight innings.

“That’s as good as it gets with him,” Maldonado says. “That was his ‘A’ game.”

Valdez put the Astros on the doorstep of their third World Series among the past five almost by himself. A starting pitcher dominating a game? How quaint.

He did have some help, especially from Yordan Alvarez, who had a staggeringly impressive night against Boston starter Chris Sale. Three times Alvarez punished Sale’s four-seam fastball for hits, once for a homer, once for a double and once for a single. Alvarez is the game’s best left-on-left slugger. He has more RBI through his first 233 games (186) than any active player did. And what he did in Game 5 was his most astonishing accomplishment yet.

A left-handed hitter cranking out three hard hits off Sale is unheard of. The left-on-left homer? A rarity. Sale had allowed only one homer in his career with his four-seam fastball to a lefty—back in 2017 to Kevin Kiermaier.

Sign up to get the Five-Tool Newsletter in your inbox every day during the MLB playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox had trouble elevating Valdez’s pitches. The dozen sinkers in the first inning announced the rules of engagement: he was armed with a good sinker and he was going to attack with it. Valdez threw a few four-seamers and rolled in his curveball just often enough, especially with two strikes, but that sinker carried him deep into the Fenway night, lit by the arc lamps of the 109-year-old ballpark and a luminous full moon. This moon was known as a Hunter’s Moon. A Hunter’s Moon is one that follows a Harvest Moon, an ancient signal to hunt for the sustenance that will carry one through the winter. Hunting is a good way to describe how Valdez attacked the strike zone.

So good was Valdez with his sinker/curveball combo that at one point early in the game he asked Maldonado, “What about the changeup?”

“Wait,” Maldonado responded. “Maybe we’ll throw it later.”

Valdez threw one changeup all night.

“I felt like it was running,” Maldonado says, when asked why Valdez kept the pitch in his pocket. “So we stayed with the curveball and sinker. We didn’t need it.”

Valdez looked like a different pitcher from the guy in Game 1 who was knocked out in the third inning. He smiled on the mound and closed his eyes in the dugout between innings as if nodding off, the picture of contentment.

Tranquilo,” Valdez says, putting a word to the calm he maintained.

Says Maldonado, “Today he was [calm]. That was one of the things he didn’t do the first game. I think he was amped up before the first game.

“That guy has been through a lot of stuff. A broken finger in spring training, people saying he would be out all year … here he is.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1Jy0_0cXqJw8n00
Astros starter Framber Valdez walks off of the field at the end of the sixth inning of Game 5. Paul Rutherford/USA Today Sports

Before his previous start, Valdez dove deep into scouting reports on the Red Sox to find weaknesses he might exploit. His homework on the opponent was exhaustive, which was out of the norm for Valdez.

“Usually, the meetings are all the same,” pitching coach Brent Strom says. “We might talk for about a minute 45 and then we just say, ‘Aw, just Framberize ‘em'—sinkers down and curveballs for swings and misses. His stuff is that good.”

You must go back nine years to find a pitcher who won an AL postseason game by going eight innings or more with five strikeouts or less (Justin Verlander in the 2012 ALCS). Watching Valdez pitch was like listening to vinyl: nostalgic, with a reminder of the sweetness of what we have been missing. No one sounded more impressed than Boston manager Alex Cora.

“I think their guy was amazing,” Cora said in the interview room. “He was throwing harder than usual. The ball was moving. We didn't hit the ball hard at all. I think we had two fly balls, if I'm not mistaken, and a home run, right? Credit to him. His sinker was unreal tonight. Unreal. You tip your hat to him and you move forward.”

Valdez was signed for just $10,000 in 2015 at age 21, which is five years past the age when the top prospects create bidding wars. The Astros found a gem out of the town of Palenque, Dominican Republic, the same town that produced Francisco Liriano and Ivan Nova, two other pitchers with outstanding breaking pitches.

Valdez did not record an out in the air until after he had worked through the Boston lineup two full times through. The first eight balls put in play against him were groundball outs. To watch Valdez continually force the Red Sox into pounding his pitches into the dirt, and then watching the veteran Houston infielders gobble them up with soft hands and textbook footwork, was to watch a gray-flanneled game that has long faded from view, especially in this postseason in which we see 12, 13, even 14 pitching changes.

There was rhythm and beauty to it, like ballet. It invoked the grace of Gibson on the mound. When Gibson pitched the other gem at Fenway by a visitor with no more than three hits allowed over at least eight innings, he did so in Game 7 of the 1967 World Series. On the eve of that start, Gibson went to the Jazz Workshop, a club on Boylston Street near Copley Square, to listen to his good friend, Les McCann, an innovative jazz pianist and vocalist. Gibson stayed a couple of hours.

Gibson would later say, “We danced in our seats.”

It’s easy to imagine the scene. McCann playing cool, funky jazz while Gibson, his Game 7 appointment with the Red Sox at Fenway only hours away, enjoying the night as the music washed over the room. Such was the vibe Valdez gave to ALCS Game 5. It was a vinyl kind of night at the Fens.

Comments / 0

Related
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Strom
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Bob Gibson
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Francisco Liriano
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Astros#Sinkers Push Boston#The Boston Red Sox#Supreme Old#The Red Sox#Fenway
Boston

How Framber Valdez stifled the Red Sox’ bats in crucial Game 5

Valdez rebounded after a tough Game 1 against the Red Sox with an eight-inning gem in Game 5, giving the Astros a 3-2 lead in the ALCS. Coming into Game 5 of the ALCS Wednesday night, the Red Sox had torn through Houston Astros starting pitching all series. Then, Framber...
MLB
Sporting News

World Series schedule 2021: Dates, start times, channels, scores for every Astros vs. Braves game

The Astros and Braves both have to be coming into the World Series feeling pretty good about their Championship Series performances. Houston, facing the team that eliminated it in 2018, came back from being outscored 21-8 in Games 2 and 3 of the ALCS by Boston to win three straight games. The Astros beat up on the Red Sox by a 23-3 margin in those final three to reach their third Fall Classic in five years.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy