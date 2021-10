We first reported the story of Beaver, the Alaskan sled dog, who ran from her handler as she was being transported to Maine to find a new forever home, back in March of 2021. The ordeal captivated many in the greater Bangor area, as folks from all over were keeping an eye out for the skittish dog. Beaver ended up evading capture for the better part of a month. She bolted across Bangor, only stopping long enough to be coaxed and rescued when Denise Lawson, the woman who was helping to facilitate Beaver's transport to Maine, brought up some reinforcements (retired sled dogs of her own) and made Beaver feel like she was part of the pack.

