Prairie volleyball is enjoying much more success than it did last season, and the Mustangs are continually reaping the benefits of their new head coach, DaShanda Bringelson. In the past 11 days, the Mustangs have seen both trial and triumph. They brought the beatdown in a 3-1 win over Hi-Plains before falling 3-0 to Idalia. Hi-Plains didn’t make it easy at first. The Patriots just barely survived the first set with a 26-24 final, but that’s as close as Prairie would let them get.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO