Colebrook trustees seek fire levy replacement

HARDY TWP. - One of the most contested campaigns coming up in the November election is the Hardy Township Trustees race, which has seven candidates vying for two seats. One of the seven candidates is incumbent Rodney Arnold. He is a lifetime resident of Millersburg and has served as a township trustee for eight years and worked for the village of Millersburg for more than 20 years. His background is in road resurfacing, mowing and snow plowing, and culvert repair and replacement.

HARDY TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO