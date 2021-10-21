Colebrook trustees seek fire levy replacement

COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP — Voters will have the chance to decide if the township’s five-year, 1.5-mill fire levy will be replaced. The levy was last replaced in 2001, Colebrook Township Fiscal Officer John Dolan said. Because of that, the levy is collecting 1.5 mills based on 2001 property values, he...
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Next Tuesday, voters in Lowellville will decide on three levies – two of which would mean new taxes – while the third will be to reallocate money for the schools. The police and fire levies are both for five years. The police levy is for an...
The Fredonia Village Board during a special meeting held last Wednesday approved the appointment of a Maryland resident as the village's next paid fire chief. According to minutes from the meeting, trustees passed a resolution that called for the provisional appointment of Jason Tarbell of Fallston, Maryland to the post at an annual salary of $94,000, pending the outcome of a Civil Service test, effective November 22. Trustees EvaDawn Bashaw, Roger Britz and Scott Johnston approved the resolution. Trustee Jim Lynden did not attend the meeting, according to the minutes. Ryan Walker resigned from the fire chief's position in April, with First Assistant Chief Kurt Maytum serving as the acting chief.
HARDY TWP. - One of the most contested campaigns coming up in the November election is the Hardy Township Trustees race, which has seven candidates vying for two seats. One of the seven candidates is incumbent Rodney Arnold. He is a lifetime resident of Millersburg and has served as a township trustee for eight years and worked for the village of Millersburg for more than 20 years. His background is in road resurfacing, mowing and snow plowing, and culvert repair and replacement.
SNOW HILL, Md.- Worcester County's siren system is all but failing. Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Department is among the companies struggling the most. "If we lose the siren on Fifth Street, we're going to be without it totally," said Chief Dicky Gladding. Chief Gladding says it's been an issue for...
MILAN TWP. — Voters in Milan Township will fill two spots on the township trustee board, picking among three candidates. Candidates on the Nov. 2 ballot include two incumbents, Gerald “Jerry” Nicoli and Michael “Mike” Shover, and challenger Michael Kegarise, a former trustee. Nicoli, 67, has had a long career...
SHARON TOWNSHIP — The three candidates running for election to the Sharon Township Board of Trustees aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves for their community. Incumbent James Metzger, Adam Schroeder and Kevin Schumacher are running for the two seats up for grabs on the three-person board in November’s general election. The four-year term commences Jan. 1, 2022.
FOR THE HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP (ASHTABULA COUNTY) ENERGY. SPECIAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, INC. The Board of Directors (the Board) of the Harpersfield Township (Ashtabula County) Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. (the District) will hold a meeting at 3:00 P.M on Thursday October 28, 2021, at the Harpersfield Admin Building 1481 Harpersfield Rd. The purposes of the meeting are to: (1) consider approving a supplemental plan for special energy improvement projects within the District; (2) consider approving financing documents with respect to that special energy improvement project; and (3) consider any other business which properly may come before the Board.
There are two items on your ballot that concern the San Juan Island Fire District: a proposed levy to pay for taking over our Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the election of Dwight Colley to the Fire Commission. Please consider voting NO on the levy and YES for Colley. Eighty...
Voter approval of Issue 1 would allow the Portage County District Library to restore branch hours, reimplement its bookmobile service and expand offered services and materials, officials say. The library is asking voters to pass a 1-mill, 10-year property tax levy on Nov. 2 to supplement its operating budget. Issue...
A local volunteer fire protection district is again asking voters to increase its tax levy after the ballot measure failed in the last municipal election with a tie vote. According to Polk County Clerk Rachel Lightfoot, the Central Polk County Fire Protection District is asking voters to approve an additional 30 cents per $100 assessed valuation to the district’s current tax levy.
CUYAHOGA FALLS — The city school district is seeking renewal of a property tax levy on Nov. 2. The tax issue request, which will appear on the ballot as Issue 32, is asking voters to renew a 9.97-mill levy for five more years. This levy was first approved in February...
GENEVA — City leaders spent almost four hours reviewing the 2022 proposed city budget on Friday during an annual finance committee hearing with council, Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette and department heads. The budget process starts in the middle of summer when a county mandated tax review is due and...
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Fire Protection wants to move its station to somewhere on Osage Beach Parkway to better improve the response times in the community. They also want add an advanced EMS Response Division. “We’re trying to expand our services and give paramedic-level pre-hospital care...
Ashtabula City Legislation may be viewed in its entirety in the Office of the Clerk of Council, located at 4717 Main Avenue; 992-7119. AN ORDINANCE VACATING THE CITY’S INTEREST IN A PORTION OF EAST 5TH STREET SOUTH OF LAKE ROAD, STATE ROUTE 531 AND TWO 16 FOOT EASEMENT AREAS WITHIN THE BOUNDARIES OF LAKE ROAD, STATE ROUTE 531 SOUTH TO EAST 6TH STREET AND EAST OF PAPER STREET, MARUBA AVENUE (City Manager)
SHELBY -- A Shelby parks renewal levy is on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Shelby's Board of Park Commissioners had voted 4-0 on April 12 to recommend that a five-year 0.5-mill renewal levy be placed on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. The decision was made after a presentation...
The Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities is seeking a 2-mill renewal levy with a 0.1-mill reduction in the Nov. 2 election. “This levy is our primary source of revenue, generating an estimated $15 million per year to support the services DCBDD provides in Delaware County,” the agency said in a recent email to The Gazette. “The passage of this levy will provide the funding necessary to carry DCBDD through 2026, allowing for 5 years in between voting years.”
TRUMBULL TOWNSHIP — Two long-time trustees are being challenged by two new candidates in the Nov. 2 election. Ron Tamburrino and Clay Willis have been serving cumulatively for decades and are seeking another term, while Larry Morse and Mark Reed are looking for a change. As in many townships, the...
ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local Schools Board of Education voted to reallocate 1 mill of “inside millage” to a permanent improvement fund starting in the 2022 tax collection year. A public hearing was held on Monday evening ahead of the board meeting where the vote was approved. Treasurer Lisa...
At the start of the Crested Butte News Candidates Forum, the topic of ballot issue 6A was discussed. Crested Butte Fire Protection District (CBFPD) CEO Sean Caffrey and Crested Butte Mountain Rescue Team board member Kemble Widmer gave an overview of the need for and the plan to provide more room for both organizations, which are cramped in their current spaces.
