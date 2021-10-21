CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cabarrus County, NC

Child struck by car, killed after getting off school bus in Cabarrus County

By Joey Gill, Mike Andrews
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304FmI_0cXqJFcu00

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed in Cabarrus County after they attempted to cross the street to reach the mailbox after getting off a school bus Wednesday afternoon, according to the family and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said, a student at Mount Pleasant Elementary, was dropped off by a school bus on Mount Pleasant Road around 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Deputies warn of man posing as law enforcement officer in Catawba County

Cabarrus County Schools said Wednesday’s accident occurred after the student had safely exited the school bus at the driveway. “The bus was not on the scene at the time of the accident,” CCS said.

The bus had pulled away and the child attempted to re-cross the street to get to the mailbox when they were struck by a car.

EMS confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital where they died.

According to Cabarrus County Schools, who received this information from the Transportation Department, all of the bus stops on this particular stretch of road, Mount Pleasant Road North, are either house or driveway stops.

The district’s overall practice is to select the safest location possible for bus stops, CCS said.

Troopers said there does not appear to be any charges forthcoming to the driver of the vehicle, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Cabarrus County Schools will have a crisis response team on-site Thursday morning, district officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 and FOX46.com for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Wanted repairman on the run for years finally arrested in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An appliance repairman FOX 46 has investigated for nearly three years was just arrested in Union County. Customers said John Jackson would take money for repair jobs he either botched or never completed. Throughout the years, FOX 46 has heard from dozens of customers who filed police reports […]
UNION COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man shot in Elizabeth City, police investigating

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Elizabeth City police responded to a call of a gunshot victim Monday afternoon. Police were called just after 2 p.m. to 1400 Walker Avenue, the Woodstock apartments. When police arrived, they found Kashon Saunders, 26, of the 800 block of Walker Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cabarrus County, NC
Accidents
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Mount Pleasant, NC
Cabarrus County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Cabarrus County, NC
WNCT

Two facing charges after arrests for weapons possession, probation violations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two people during a traffic stop that was conducted on Oct. 15 in the Bethel area. Qua’jhaun Tyles Callands, 20, of Bethel, and Tylif Quanta Staton, 20, of Bethel were eventually detained at the scene near West Jefferson Stret and Chatham Circle […]
WNCT

Sheriff: SC man serving in US Army accused of murdering grandparents in Chester County, arrested in Germany

RICHBURG, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Columbia man serving in the U.S. Army is charged with the murders of his grandparents in Chester County in June 2020, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities accused 24-year-old Gene Alexzander Scott of shooting and killing Gene Rogers, 61, and Billie Rogers, 78, “on our around” […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Mount Olive man arrested for murder after a verbal altercation

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – On October 24, 2021, at approximately 9:24 pm, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a verbal altercation in the Mount Olive area of Duplin County.   Witnesses on the scene stated that the verbal altercation began between Juan Manuel Martinez Nova and Oscar Ruben Zamudio Rivera. During the verbal altercation, a firearm was brandished, and the altercation became physical.   During […]
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announces September drug, weapon arrests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two people in September on drug and weapon-related charges. In a Facebook page post on Monday, Willie Wooten, 78, of 2574 Old River Road in Greenville was arrested on drug and weapon charges. Wooten is a convicted felon. He was placed in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Cabarrus County Schools#Accident#Ccs#Ems#Fox 46
WNCT

Craven Co. Sheriff finds wanted man last seen in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau located a wanted man. Mark Robb was found walking on U.S. 70 Highway near mile marker 411. He was taken into custody without further incident. PREVIOUS The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a wanted man. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

DNA evidence used to charge Nags Head couple in 1991 death of baby

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Town of Nags Head police detectives are using DNA evidence to solve the case of a Baby Doe whose remains were found in the trash thirty years ago. Scott Gordon Poole, 54 years old, and his wife, Robin Lynn Byrum, 51 years old, both of Taylorsville, N.C., were arrested October 21, […]
NAGS HEAD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Four convicted of trafficking drugs in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that several area drug traffickers were sentenced to prison during recent terms of Craven County Superior Court. Superior Court Judge R. Kent Harrell sentenced BRUCE WARREN MOORE, 59, of New Bern, NC, ALTON GREEN, 46, of Ernul, NC, OTIS BURNELL CRONER, JR., 30, and ANTHONY JEROME […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville woman arrested on drug charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Greenville woman on Oct. 7 on drug-related charges. In a post to its Facebook page, detectives with the sheriff’s office Special Operations Unit assisted North Carolina Probation/Parole officers in arresting Miranda Ross of Penny Hill Road in Greenville. At the time, […]
WNCT

NCDOT investigating what caused massive hole on I-40 bridge

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Interstate-40, and an overpass that had a massive hole in it, are both back open Monday afternoon. The large hole is patched up but there are still questions about how it happened. NCDOT said it is now safe to travel on the I-40 bridge and that’s why the […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy