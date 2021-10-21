Child struck by car, killed after getting off school bus in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed in Cabarrus County after they attempted to cross the street to reach the mailbox after getting off a school bus Wednesday afternoon, according to the family and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said, a student at Mount Pleasant Elementary, was dropped off by a school bus on Mount Pleasant Road around 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Cabarrus County Schools said Wednesday’s accident occurred after the student had safely exited the school bus at the driveway. “The bus was not on the scene at the time of the accident,” CCS said.

The bus had pulled away and the child attempted to re-cross the street to get to the mailbox when they were struck by a car.

EMS confirmed that the child was taken to the hospital where they died.

According to Cabarrus County Schools, who received this information from the Transportation Department, all of the bus stops on this particular stretch of road, Mount Pleasant Road North, are either house or driveway stops.

The district’s overall practice is to select the safest location possible for bus stops, CCS said.

Troopers said there does not appear to be any charges forthcoming to the driver of the vehicle, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Cabarrus County Schools will have a crisis response team on-site Thursday morning, district officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 and FOX46.com for updates.

