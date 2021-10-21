CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France

Today in History

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Today is Thursday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2021. There are 71 days left in the year. On Oct. 21, 1966, 144 people, 116 of them children, were killed when a coal waste landslide engulfed a school and some 20 houses in Aberfan, Wales. On this date:. In...

Who Are Colin Powell's Children?

Tributes for Gen. Colin Powell dominated the news after his death on October 18. Powell's family announced his death via Facebook: "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American." The former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff died of complications due to COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Powell was married to his wife Alma for almost 60 years. The couple shared three children, Michael, Linda, and Annemarie, per The Sun.
Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
What Was Colin Powell's Net Worth Upon His Death?

Many of the nation’s leaders, including several former presidents, paid tribute upon hearing the news of retired general Colin Powell’s death on Oct.18, 2021. Decorated many times over with prestigious accolades for his military and public service, Powell passed away from COVID-19 complications exacerbated by cancer. Article continues below advertisement.
What I Learned From Colin Powell

In many ways, we came from completely different worlds. Colin Powell was born in Harlem, raised in the South Bronx and, as a young R.O.T.C. cadet in the late 1950s, endured the injustice of the segregated South. I was born in San Francisco and grew up in the 1970s amid the summer of love, marches for women’s rights, and where neighbors proudly flew rainbow flags.
This Is the Oldest Person in the World

According to the World Economic Forum, an extraordinary 573,000 people worldwide will be age 100 or older this year. About 97,000 of them live in the United States, the most of any country. The highest number of centenarians compared to the national population is in Japan, at 6 per 10,000 people. Uruguay, Hong Kong, and […]
Hostage families to Biden: 'Bring our fellow Americans home'

Relatives of more than two dozen American hostages and wrongful detainees held overseas told President Joe Biden in a letter on Monday that they questioned his administration's commitment to bringing their loved ones' home.In the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, the family members complained that the administration seemed to be getting “bogged down in burdensome processes or policy debates that keep our loved ones from coming home and keep us uninformed of what you can and cannot do to help us.”“We need to be shown that the promises of your administration to prioritize the return of our family...
Knapp: Powell lied, people died

On Oct. 19, 96-year-old Irmgard Furchner appeared in a German court to answer charges of aiding and abetting 11,412 murders. The murders took place between 1943 and 1945 at the Stutthof concentration camp, where a much younger Furchner worked as secretary to the camp’s commandant. A day before Furchner’s indictment,...
Congress initiates plans to honor Prince with Gold Medal Award

Minnesota’s Congressional delegation is introducing a resolution on Oct. 25 to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the legendary Prince, citing his “indelible mark on Minnesota and American culture. The medal is one of the nation’s highest civilian honors and past recipients include George Washington, the Wright Brothers, Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa, the Navajo Code Talkers, the Tuskegee Airmen and the Dalai Lama.
Colin Powell: A Soul Soldier's Life

In 2006, I was busy working on a new exhibit, Soul Soldiers: African Americans and the Vietnam Era. The exhibit would go on to win regional, statewide, and national awards and travel to seven American cities from 2008 to 2011. Soul Soldiers was seen by over 450,000 visitors to museums in Chicago, Richmond, Birmingham, Memphis, Cleveland, Dallas, and Philadelphia. It was recognized by the foreign media and press, including the BBC, and I was interviewed by a Vietnamese journalist. But one of the highlights of the project was a conversation I had with Vietnam veteran and retired Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell.
