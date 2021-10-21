Today in History

Relatives of more than two dozen American hostages and wrongful detainees held overseas told President Joe Biden in a letter on Monday that they questioned his administration's commitment to bringing their loved ones' home.In the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, the family members complained that the administration seemed to be getting “bogged down in burdensome processes or policy debates that keep our loved ones from coming home and keep us uninformed of what you can and cannot do to help us.”“We need to be shown that the promises of your administration to prioritize the return of our family...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO