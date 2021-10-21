Today in History

In 2006, I was busy working on a new exhibit, Soul Soldiers: African Americans and the Vietnam Era. The exhibit would go on to win regional, statewide, and national awards and travel to seven American cities from 2008 to 2011. Soul Soldiers was seen by over 450,000 visitors to museums in Chicago, Richmond, Birmingham, Memphis, Cleveland, Dallas, and Philadelphia. It was recognized by the foreign media and press, including the BBC, and I was interviewed by a Vietnamese journalist. But one of the highlights of the project was a conversation I had with Vietnam veteran and retired Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell.
