LaVine scores 34 points, Bulls beat Pistons 94-88 in opener

 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to...

NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers Trade Features Zach LaVine To Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine Caps Bulls' Perfect Preseason With 31 Point Outing

Observations: LaVine erupts as Bulls finish off 4-0 preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls wrapped preseason play with a 118-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at the United Center on Friday. While still the exhibition stage, the Bulls finished the preseason a perfect 4-0, and with...
Fox 32 Chicago

LaVine scores 32, DeRozan 26 as Bulls pound Pelicans 128-112

CHICAGO - Zach LaVine scored 32 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 and the Chicago Bulls beat New Orleans 128-112 Friday night in their home opener. Chicago’s Lonzo Ball added a triple-double against his former team with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. And the Bulls delighted their fans, rolling to an easy victory with Pelicans star Zion Williams recovering from surgery on his right foot.
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Pistons game preview and LIVE OPEN THREAD

The new-look Bulls have generated hype throughout the offseason and after a perfect preseason are finally playing real games tonight. Well, sort of. The opponent in the 2021-22 season opener is the Detroit Pistons, who were league doormats last year and should be this year too even after winning the draft lottery and selecting Cade Cunningham #1 overall.
chatsports.com

Bulls vs. Pistons final score: Chicago guts out ugly 94-88 win to open 2021-22 season

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win and the Bulls’ 94-88 victory over the Pistons to open the 2021-22 season has them over .500 for the first time since March 2, 2017. After all the talk about the Bulls boasting a potentially explosive offense while struggling on defense, it was that much-maligned defense that came up big as the offense outside of Zach LaVine couldn’t get much going. Going up against a limited Pistons team without No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham certainly helped matters for the defense, which did get taken advantage of down low at times, but their aggressiveness and activity made life difficult on Detroit.
Detroit News

Pistons come up a little short in season opener against Bulls, 94-88

Detroit — Even if the Pistons don’t end up being a playoff team this season, they look like they’ll be fun to watch, and play hard in most games. Against the Chicago Bulls — who, by most accounts, will be a tough playoff-level team — the Pistons made a statement and stayed close throughout the regular-season opener.
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons fade late against Chicago Bulls in opener, 94-88

The Detroit Pistons began their 2021-22 season with energy. But despite leading by nine points during the first half, they couldn't close against an Eastern Conference playoff favorites. The Pistons fell to the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena, 94-88. The tide turned in the Bulls' favor toward the end...
bleachernation.com

The Season-Opener Has Arrived, Pistons Notes, LaVine Sounds Ready, and Other Bulls Bullets

Have you ever been hoisted into the air on a fluffy cloud away from all the world’s troubles and gross smells? Me neither, but I came pretty damn close last night!. The return of the NBA on Tuesday night was pure bliss. I couldn’t help but have a goofy smile on my face as I sunk into my couch and watched two perfectly picked marquee matchups open the season. To be sure, I’m leaps and bounds more excited to see the Chicago Bulls tip-off their campaign against the Detroit Pistons tonight, but excitement also comes with a bit of anxiety. So I’m actually rather pleased I got to pre-game tonight’s affair with a night of hoops where I had no dog in the race. Relaxing stuff.
NBC Chicago

How Bulls' Zach LaVine Displayed All-Around Growth in Opener

DETROIT — Acquire Lonzo Ball for $80 million. Add a four-time All-Star in DeMar DeRozan for $85 million. Build on the win-now mentality that began with March’s acquisition of Nikola Vučević. But make no mistake: The Chicago Bulls are still Zach LaVine’s team. That’s not to say Wednesday’s season-opening 94-88...
chatsports.com

Bulls steamroll Pistons in rematch of opener

Chicago — The Pistons-Bulls rematch had a good start, but a much worse ending than the season opener. After they played the Bulls close down to the final minute on Wednesday in a six-point loss, the Pistons’ shooting went cold in the second and third quarters, and the Bulls looked dominant in a 97-82 victory on Saturday night at United Center.
