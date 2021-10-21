CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 6

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw & Order: Organized Crime Season 2...

Law & Order: Organized Crime Recap: Liv Discovers Eli's Troubling Secret

You can take the Stabler outta SVU, but as this week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime proves, you can’t take the SVU outta Stabler. This universal truth comes to light when the sex-trafficking ring that SVU‘s Benson & Co. helped pinpoint in the first half of this week’s crossover becomes the object of Elliot’s obsession in the second half of this week’s crossover. (Read the SVU recap here.) And with good reason: The illicit operation is luring unsuspecting young Albanian girls to the United States by dangling modeling careers in front of them… and then turning them into sex slaves/diner waitresses/captives once...
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Elliot Stabler Is a Man on a Mission in Intense Clip

We’re still screaming at the TV from last Thursday’s episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Elliot Stabler, you’re going to get caught!. Jon Kosta is going to find out that Stabler is an undercover agent using the identity of Eddie Wagner. And Kosta, the sadistic Albanian crime boss who also keeps up with politics, may cut out Stabler’s tongue. Or maybe he’ll do something worse and add the body part to his wall next to the tongue. Should we be scared for Christopher Meloni? Again, screaming at the TV.
#Organized Crime
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans Contemplate ‘Albi and Flutura’s Relationship’

While all of the Law & Order: SVU fans discuss Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler’s relationship, Stabler is up to no good undercover as Eddie Wagner on Law & Order: Organized Crime. He’s sleeping with Flutura Briscu—the wife of Albanian gangster Albi Briscu. The secret affair has led fans to wonder where Stabler’s loyalties lie. Is he hooking up with Flutura to get better intel on the Kosta organization? Or are there feelings there?
Public Safety
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Could Stabler Face Charges for Crimes He Committed While Undercover?

Entertaining as it is, Law & Order: Organized Crime is far from real life. One of the compelling narratives in Season 2 of the show thus far has been Elliot Stabler’s undercover work with the Albanians. Undercover work is a very real thing in certain aspects of law enforcement, but there are some hard and fast rules by which the agents must abide.
How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
Alleged drug kingpin arrested in California in connection with meth trafficking operation to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — An alleged drug kingpin was arrested Monday in California in connection with large quantities of methamphetamine being brought to Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo was charged with directing drug conspiracies, bringing large amounts of methamphetamine across state lines, the acting U.S. Attorney said. Jacobo received a 13-count federal indictment.
Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
United Exec Jake Cefolia, Recently Found Dead in Woods, Was Under Criminal Investigation When He Vanished

Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
