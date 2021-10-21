Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 6

You can take the Stabler outta SVU, but as this week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime proves, you can’t take the SVU outta Stabler. This universal truth comes to light when the sex-trafficking ring that SVU‘s Benson & Co. helped pinpoint in the first half of this week’s crossover becomes the object of Elliot’s obsession in the second half of this week’s crossover. (Read the SVU recap here.) And with good reason: The illicit operation is luring unsuspecting young Albanian girls to the United States by dangling modeling careers in front of them… and then turning them into sex slaves/diner waitresses/captives once...

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO