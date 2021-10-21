CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner Season 3 Episode 10

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoroner Season 3 Episode 10 has...

www.tvfanatic.com

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Virgin River Season 4 Spoilers: Sexy New Doctor Alert!

Virgin River Season 4 is still a long way off, but at least we have some casting details to tide us over. TV Line has revealed two new series regulars, and they're sure to get pulses racing. Mark Ghanimé (The Bold Type) has officially joined the cast as Dr. Cameron...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Coroner Review: Christmas Eve (Season 3 Episode 9)

The holidays are a time for wrapping all of our deep, dark, family secrets in shiny paper and adding a bow. Both the Brownings and the Coopers prove this on Coroner Season 3 Episode 9, “Christmas Eve.”. The episode is visually stunning from the moment we see Jenny and John...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 6

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 6, it was all hands on deck when she set out to protect the person because their views made them a target. With many people wanting them dead, Bell turned to Stabler with a shocking request for assistance. Elsewhere, Eddie tried...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Legacies Season 4 Episode 2 Review: There's No I In Team, or Whatever

Secrets can tear relationships apart. Hope relinquished control on Legacies Season 4 Episode 2 to allow the Super Squad time to help restore order, but her decision proved to be fateful. Bringing Clark into the mix was not the best idea, but you need to make some tough decisions with...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Girl in the Woods Cast Previews Spooky Peacock Drama

The Girl in the Woods is one of the most exciting TV shows of the year. The series follows a young woman's escape from a mysterious cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a door in the woods. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Sofia...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Will YOU Season 4 Take Place in [Spoiler]? 'I Would Be Excited,' EP Says

Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down the Season 3 finale of Netflix’s YOU. Haven’t watched yet? You’ve been warned. The City of Lights just got a whole lot darker. YOU’s third season finale found Joe Goldberg saying adios to Madre Linda and bonjour to Paris, where he hopes to start yet another new life, this time with his librarian lover Marienne. “Every season of the show is new place, a new conversation about love with a lowercase L,” show runner Sera Gamble tells TVLine. “I would be excited to do a European season. I think that would be so fun. One...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Resident Round Table: We're Shocked By This Game-Changing Hour!

With the final moments of The Resident Season 5 Episode 5, the series changed the game!. The Halloween-themed hour offered so much to viewers, but the time jump is all that's on our minds. Join Carissa Pavlica, Lauren Nowak, Meaghan Frey, and Leora W. as they discuss the hour. Which...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Legacies Season 4 Welcomes Claire Holt as Rebekah

Another Mikaelson is making their way back to Mystic Falls. Claire Holt, who played Rebekah on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals is set to appear in a new episode of Legacies next month. According to TV Line, the episode will find Rebekah trying to get through to Hope after...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 3 Review: Indentured

This outing was a return to more solid ground. After viewers railed against NCIS: Los Angles Season 13 Episode 2, which tackled Asian hate crime, NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 3 went back to a safer topic, chasing after a nasty German arms dealer whose gang wiped out a group of ATF agents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TV Fanatic

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Always Do the Right Thing

We'll discuss that in a little while. Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 6 focused mainly on Bobby Diaz's campaign and how certain decisions had consequences. It also showed how determined Rockstar Joe was to form a bond with Zeke, despite his guilt. Let's unpack how hard it is to do...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Last Kingdom’ Final Season to Be Followed by Feature Film ‘Seven Kings Must Die’

The fifth and final season of Netflix historical drama “The Last Kingdom,” due in 2022, will be followed by a two-hour feature film titled “Seven Kings Must Die.” The film will stream on Netflix. The news was announced by Alexander Dreymon, who plays the lead role of Uhtred, at the London Comic Con on Sunday. Based on the novels of Bernard Cornwell, filming on “Seven Kings Must Die” will begin in Budapest in early 2022, with Dreymon reprising his role. Many of the series’ characters will return, alongside several new faces. The film will be written by Martha Hillier, produced by Nigel Marchant,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Legends' Caity Lotz Previews 100th Episode's Many Returns and Season 1 Scenes, Reflects on Sara's Journey

The Waverider will be at full capacity for Legends of Tomorrow‘s 100th episode, airing this Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW. In the milestone hour, the time-ship’s A.I. Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices and ends up in a catatonic state. It’s up to Astra and Spooner to enter her mindscape, where they discover that a virus is trying to destroy Gideon’s memories. In the process of trying to stop it, Astra and Spooner come across “deleted” scenes, so to speak, from past seasons, featuring several returning OG Legends: Wentworth Miller (as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold), Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), Victor...
TV SERIES

