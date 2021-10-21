Coroner Season 3 Episode 10

The fifth and final season of Netflix historical drama “The Last Kingdom,” due in 2022, will be followed by a two-hour feature film titled “Seven Kings Must Die.” The film will stream on Netflix.
The news was announced by Alexander Dreymon, who plays the lead role of Uhtred, at the London Comic Con on Sunday.
Based on the novels of Bernard Cornwell, filming on “Seven Kings Must Die” will begin in Budapest in early 2022, with Dreymon reprising his role. Many of the series’ characters will return, alongside several new faces.
The film will be written by Martha Hillier, produced by Nigel Marchant,...
