Safford High School Chamber Orchestra

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A first-of-its-kind proposal from Democratic lawmakers to tax U.S. billionaires on the assets they own is expected to face challenges from the super-rich, and be tough to implement, say tax experts and investors. The proposal, set to be unveiled as soon as Tuesday, would require...
KHARTOUM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan defended the army's seizure of power, saying on Tuesday he had ousted the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to avoid civil war. Speaking at his first news conference since he announced Monday's takeover, Burhan accused politicians of incitement...
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering authorizing a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The vaccine from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE has been available in the United States to kids aged 12 to 15 since May. Here is...
(CNN) — Crew members on the set of "Rust" used guns with live ammunition and engaged in a pastime called "plinking" hours before Halyna Hutchins was killed, founder and CEO of The Wrap, Sharon Waxman, told CNN's Don Lemon Monday night, citing information from an individual with knowledge of the set.
Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
Hours after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s chief technology officer, posted on the company’s internal message board. “Hang in there everyone,” he wrote. Facebook should allow for peaceful discussion of the riot but not calls for violence, he added. His post was met with...
Washington — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Sunday he hopes to sign legislation that awards $5,000 bonuses to out-of-state law enforcement who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in violation of local vaccine mandates and move to Florida to work there instead. DeSantis said in an interview with Fox News...
