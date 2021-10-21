CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Sincerely, Ally: We shouldn’t send children to school too early

By Alexia Nizhny
Daily Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy parents were always eager for me to get ahead. As a kid, that meant signing me up for tons of after-school activities and sending me to kindergarten at four — a year younger than my classmates. At the time, their decision seemed justified. After all, op-eds and research...

dailyfreepress.com

Comments / 2

Related
Discover Mag

Children and COVID-19: How Should We Consider the Risks?

With school back in full swing amid a pandemic, this year’s cold and flu season is a more freaky prospect for parents than any Halloween horror flick — especially given the sheer number of viruses that seem to be circulating around. “[My daughter] keeps bringing home new colds and I...
KIDS
Daily Record

Early Access to school available for highly gifted preschool children

Highly Gifted Preschool Children may gain Early Access to kindergarten or first grade according to the Colorado state law 22-20-103. The Early Access process is for a few highly gifted four-year-olds ready for kindergarten August 2022 and five-year-olds ready for first grade August 2022. Highly Gifted means children scoring in the top one-tenth percentile; approximately one child in a thousand.
COLORADO STATE
The 74

What Schools Can Learn from Learning Pods About Teacher-Student Relationships

When schools closed down last spring, some parents and educators responded by forming “pandemic pods,” or small groups of students who came together outside of school to learn during the pandemic.   These experiments from last year provide some important examples of how families and educators can affirm students’ identities, instill a sense of belonging, and […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ctexaminer.com

Shouldn’t High School Students Have a Say on a Topic That Will Affect us?

My name is Abby Moore and I am a senior at Guilford High School. As many of you may know, a group calling themselves, “Truth in Education,” (TIE), has been working to overtake many of the seats on the Guilford Public Schools Board of Education. And while adults throughout our town argue contentiously about what should be taught in our schools, Guilford High School students have been left out of the conversation. Shouldn’t we, as high school students and young adults, have a say in a topic that will affect us and other students more than any of the adults arguing? I, and most of my peers, don’t want to be lied to. We want to learn history that is not white-washed. We want to learn in an environment where our BIPOC and LGBTQ+ classmates feel heard and welcome. The people behind the “Truth in Education” campaign want to keep us in the dark about our country’s ugly past. Most students know that it is essential to learn painful history so that we never allow it to repeat.
GUILFORD, CT
whdh.com

Baker: Too early to say on school mask mandate extension

Gov. Charlie Baker is not yet saying whether the state’s school mask mandate, currently in place through at least Nov. 1, should again be extended. “We’ll talk to you about that when we get toward the end of the month,” Baker told reporters Monday afternoon. In August, the Board of...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Sat#New York Times#Nature Neuroscience Co#Stanford#Valley News
news4sanantonio.com

Children should continue wearing masks in school regardless of vax status, CDC says

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue recommending children wear masks in school going into the winter months even if COVID-19 vaccines are approved for more school-age children, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as the Biden administration prepares to ramp...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Deseret News

Opinion: If you’re not vaccinated and think you’re winning, think again

It can be easy to become numbed to the magnitude of the losses that COVID-19 has wrought. But we must not. Officially, over 734,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — more Americans than the military fatalities in WWI, WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam combined. In another grim milestone, American deaths from COVID-19 now exceed American deaths due to the influenza pandemic of 1918 (675,000 deaths). The true number of deaths is likely even higher.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Worthington Daily Globe

'There's too much we can't control': Minnesota parents raise concerns about risk to kids on social media

ST. PAUL — Minnesota parents said their kids were subject to harassment, targeted advertising and influencing and anxiety stemming from frequent notification on social media platforms. And on Thursday, Oct. 14, they shared with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar their desire to see additional safeguards placed on Facebook and Instagram for young users.
MINNESOTA STATE
muncievoice.com

Are You Too Old To Have Children?

Society has become more focused on age than ever before. Some people feel that getting older is a sign of being weaker or slowing down somehow. Many women view it as a source of regret. One of the best examples is when women think they are too old to have children or expand their family, but this is not the case.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
@JohnLocke

Yale Study Boosts Case for Natural COVID Immunity

Athena Thorne writes for PJMedia.com about the latest evidence that natural immunity against COVID ought to get more respect than it does among government officials. To their dismay, the Yale School of Public Health just concluded that immunity acquired by COVID-19 infection lasts three times longer and is stronger than that provided by vaccination. Naturally, the Yale Daily News downplayed the info under the headline, “COVID-19 reinfection is likely among unvaccinated individuals, Yale study finds.”
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy