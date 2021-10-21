Sincerely, Ally: We shouldn’t send children to school too early

My name is Abby Moore and I am a senior at Guilford High School. As many of you may know, a group calling themselves, “Truth in Education,” (TIE), has been working to overtake many of the seats on the Guilford Public Schools Board of Education. And while adults throughout our town argue contentiously about what should be taught in our schools, Guilford High School students have been left out of the conversation. Shouldn’t we, as high school students and young adults, have a say in a topic that will affect us and other students more than any of the adults arguing? I, and most of my peers, don’t want to be lied to. We want to learn history that is not white-washed. We want to learn in an environment where our BIPOC and LGBTQ+ classmates feel heard and welcome. The people behind the “Truth in Education” campaign want to keep us in the dark about our country’s ugly past. Most students know that it is essential to learn painful history so that we never allow it to repeat.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO