NBA

Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Great shooting in opener

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Morant finished Wednesday's season-opening win over the Cavaliers with 37 points (17-29 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six...

www.cbssports.com

hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & LaMelo Ball Exchange Words At Hornets/Nets Game

LaMelo Ball has been spending time with some of the greats, recently chopping it up with JAY-Z during the Brooklyn Nets/Charlotte Hornets game on Sunday night. The game took place at the Barclays Center, and JAY-Z was seated courtside. Taking in the game from the best seats in the house, Hov took some time to chat with one of basketball's fastest rising stars at halftime before he went back to work, chopping it up with LaMelo Ball.
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
FanSided

Grizzlies: Watch Ja Morant hit his head on the backboard on this block

It’s no secret that the Memphis Grizzlies have one of the most athletic players in the league in Ja Morant. The third-year point guard is the next generation’s version of Russell Westbrook or Derrick Rose. Still, it’s easy to forget just how athletic he is. Through preseason basketball, we saw...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum to be drug tested after buff photo, Donovan Mitchell jokes

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is for the upcoming NBA season. Too ready that, according to Donovan Mitchell, he needs to get drug tested. After a series of photos of a swole Jayson Tatum went around on social media and literally broke Twitter (you get it), the Utah Jazz star poked fun at his huge transformation saying that he’ll be called up for a drug test in no time.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers Trade Features Zach LaVine To Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
NBA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry comparisons boldly rejected by Seth Curry

Despite a rough offseason that saw their family go through a very personal matter, Stephen Curry and Seth Curry are doing quite well to start the NBA season. The Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers both won on Sunday night, with the sweet-shooting Curry brothers lighting it up for their respective teams.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts After Jaren Jackson Jr. Signs $105 Million Extension With Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. has secured the bag after reports surfaced announcing his millionaire contract extension with the Memphis Grizzlies. After reaching the playoff last season, the Grizzlies are ready to emulate their performance, and re-signing Jackson was mandatory. The big man is in for a breakout season, trying to become...
NBA
FanSided

Will Ja Morant become the Memphis Grizzlies first superstar?

Going into his third season, the Ja Morant appears poised to make The Leap. Can he be the player the Grizzlies have never had?. On May 14, 2019, I spent the majority of my day thinking about a 6.6 percent chance. The NBA Draft Lottery was that night, and those were the odds that the Memphis Grizzlies would receive the number one pick, and in all likelihood, Duke super-prospect Zion Williamson. The odds were far greater that the Grizzlies would surrender their pick to the Boston Celtics. The pick was top-7 protected, and the Grizzlies were No. 8 in the draft order. They probably weren’t even going to even be players in this draft, but maybe, just maybe, we’d get some good fortune, and have our chance a potential franchise-defining player, one the Grizz could build around as they left the glory days of the Grit-N-Grind era behind.
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Reportedly Make New Decision On Ben Simmons

In a significant new development, the Philadelphia 76ers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missed practices and games. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Tuesday that Sixers have stopped fining Simmons for missing practices and/or games. Simmons is currently away from the team for personal reasons, specifically to take care of...
NBA

