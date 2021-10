The Super Squad and Malivore go head to head on Legacies Season 4 Episode 1, “You Have To Pick One This Time.”. Season 4 of Legacies is kicking off in full throttle as the Super Squad rally together in hopes of getting Cleo and Landon back. “You Have To Pick One This Time” is one of the best-ranking premieres Legacies has had in its four seasons and rightfully deserves the praise.

