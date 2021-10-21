Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6

Mariska Hargitay made television history on Thursday, starring in the 500th episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Capt. Olivia Benson. She is the only member of the cast to appear in every episode of the series, dating back to the first episode in 1999. Over that time, Hargitay has been a tireless advocate for victims of sexual abuse on and off the screen, and her work over the years has not gone unnoticed by fans. Before and during the broadcast of "The Five-Hundredth Episode," fans shared their favorite Benson moments and noted how influential Hargitay and her character have been.
Comments / 0