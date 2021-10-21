Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6

Spoilers ahead for the October 14 episode of Law & Order: SVU, and light spoilers for the upcoming 500th episode. Law & Order: SVU will soon hit a major milestone that few shows ever even get close to: Episode 500. Mariska Hargitay has stuck around for all 23 seasons so far, with Olivia Benson rising up the ranks from a young detective to the captain in charge of a unit that has had a lot of turnover. Fortunately for longtime fans, SVU is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 500th episode, including some returning familiar faces, and the promo for the big episode reveals some of those who are on the way. Including Captain Cragen!

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO