CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6

TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Law And Order: SVU Reveals The Return Of Captain Cragen And More Former Stars For Milestone 500th Episode

Spoilers ahead for the October 14 episode of Law & Order: SVU, and light spoilers for the upcoming 500th episode. Law & Order: SVU will soon hit a major milestone that few shows ever even get close to: Episode 500. Mariska Hargitay has stuck around for all 23 seasons so far, with Olivia Benson rising up the ranks from a young detective to the captain in charge of a unit that has had a lot of turnover. Fortunately for longtime fans, SVU is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 500th episode, including some returning familiar faces, and the promo for the big episode reveals some of those who are on the way. Including Captain Cragen!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Honor Mariska Hargitay and Olivia Benson Ahead of 500th Episode

Mariska Hargitay made television history on Thursday, starring in the 500th episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Capt. Olivia Benson. She is the only member of the cast to appear in every episode of the series, dating back to the first episode in 1999. Over that time, Hargitay has been a tireless advocate for victims of sexual abuse on and off the screen, and her work over the years has not gone unnoticed by fans. Before and during the broadcast of "The Five-Hundredth Episode," fans shared their favorite Benson moments and noted how influential Hargitay and her character have been.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' 500th Episode Teaser Confirms Return of Another Long-Departed Star

The special 500th episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is going to be a homecoming packed with returning stars to congratulate Capt. Olivia Benson. The teaser that aired after this week's SVU episode confirmed that Capt. Donald Cragen will make his first appearance on the show since 2015. Law & Order creator Dick Wolf previously announced that Danny Pino would also appear.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 7 Review: Bird Patrol

There were a lot of red herrings laid out on Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 7, to the point that I found myself completely re-evaluating the definition of "flagellation" just in case I'd missed another piece of the puzzle. With the exciting news that HBO Max has renewed Doom Patrol...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU Recap: TikTok on the Clock and the Party Does Stop

If you didn’t know anything about TikTok before this week’s Law & Order: SVU, you sure do now. The first half of the latest SVU/Organized Crime crossover dealt with the social media site and a fledgling influencer named Willa, who gets invited to a content house (aka wildly lucrative influencer hive) called The Wheelhouse. By the end of the evening, she posts a video to her feed saying that two members of the house raped her. It comes to Liv’s attention when Noah sees it on TikTok; she and Rollins wind up talking to Willa to see what happened. She says two...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Why Olivia Benson Is Our Favorite Character On Law & Order SVU

Law & Order SVU is one of the longest running series from the franchise. It’s characters like Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) that makes the show all the worthwhile 23 seasons later. Over the last few years, Olivia Benson has been allied the “best female character on tv” popular magazines like Glamour, The Washington Post and Harper Bazaar. Olivia Benson is often referred to as the heart of Law & Order SUV. Here are 8 reasons why she is our favorite character on the series:
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU adds familiar face to main cast following recent exits

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Octavio Pisano has been promoted to a series regular following the exit of two cast members. The NBC police procedural has recently saw Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes, who play Officer Kat Tamin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland, say goodbye to the squad room.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy