CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 4

TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStation 19 Season 5 Episode 4...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Virgin River Season 4 Spoilers: Sexy New Doctor Alert!

Virgin River Season 4 is still a long way off, but at least we have some casting details to tide us over. TV Line has revealed two new series regulars, and they're sure to get pulses racing. Mark Ghanimé (The Bold Type) has officially joined the cast as Dr. Cameron...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Gettin' Right To It

After a string of lackluster installments, Big Sky Season 2 Episode 4 was a breath of fresh air. There was intrigue, forward progress, and an ending that sets up some fantastic potential moving forward. This was by far the best episode of the season thus far, even with the Wolf...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 4

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 4, the hospital was at odds with Addison due to the complications surrounding the surgery. Meanwhile, Richard recruited Meredith and Bailey to help him launch a new program. Elsewhere, Jo helped a woman who went into premature labor. How did the Residents feel about...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Station 19
TV Fanatic

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 6

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 6, it was all hands on deck when she set out to protect the person because their views made them a target. With many people wanting them dead, Bell turned to Stabler with a shocking request for assistance. Elsewhere, Eddie tried...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Legacies Season 4 Episode 2 Review: There's No I In Team, or Whatever

Secrets can tear relationships apart. Hope relinquished control on Legacies Season 4 Episode 2 to allow the Super Squad time to help restore order, but her decision proved to be fateful. Bringing Clark into the mix was not the best idea, but you need to make some tough decisions with...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Station 19 Review: 100% or Nothing (Season 5 Episode 4)

The team gains a new appreciation for compassion and empathy on Station 19 Season 5 Episode 4, “100% or Nothing.”. The return of Tracie Thoms as Dr. Diane Lewis aids this discovery as Dean’s Crisis One program takes flight. Thoms elevates every scene as Diane pushes characters to breakthroughs they can use in the field.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6 Review: The Five Hundredth Episode

Milestone episodes can be hit or miss. As exciting as it was to contemplate Law & Order: SVU celebrating 500 episodes, there was always the chance it would just shoehorn old characters in with no rhyme or reason. But Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6 over-delivered, not only...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Resident Round Table: We're Shocked By This Game-Changing Hour!

With the final moments of The Resident Season 5 Episode 5, the series changed the game!. The Halloween-themed hour offered so much to viewers, but the time jump is all that's on our minds. Join Carissa Pavlica, Lauren Nowak, Meaghan Frey, and Leora W. as they discuss the hour. Which...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 2 Review: Six Hours

Dealing with the loss of a child is not easy, but dealing with that loss during a zombie and nuclear apocalypse is a harrowing ordeal. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 2 was a big deep-dive into Grace as she navigates this new world while holding on to the guilt about what happened to Athena.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Will YOU Season 4 Take Place in [Spoiler]? 'I Would Be Excited,' EP Says

Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down the Season 3 finale of Netflix’s YOU. Haven’t watched yet? You’ve been warned. The City of Lights just got a whole lot darker. YOU’s third season finale found Joe Goldberg saying adios to Madre Linda and bonjour to Paris, where he hopes to start yet another new life, this time with his librarian lover Marienne. “Every season of the show is new place, a new conversation about love with a lowercase L,” show runner Sera Gamble tells TVLine. “I would be excited to do a European season. I think that would be so fun. One...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 3 Review: Indentured

This outing was a return to more solid ground. After viewers railed against NCIS: Los Angles Season 13 Episode 2, which tackled Asian hate crime, NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 3 went back to a safer topic, chasing after a nasty German arms dealer whose gang wiped out a group of ATF agents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TV Fanatic

The Girl in the Woods Cast Previews Spooky Peacock Drama

The Girl in the Woods is one of the most exciting TV shows of the year. The series follows a young woman's escape from a mysterious cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a door in the woods. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Sofia...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Legends' Caity Lotz Previews 100th Episode's Many Returns and Season 1 Scenes, Reflects on Sara's Journey

The Waverider will be at full capacity for Legends of Tomorrow‘s 100th episode, airing this Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW. In the milestone hour, the time-ship’s A.I. Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices and ends up in a catatonic state. It’s up to Astra and Spooner to enter her mindscape, where they discover that a virus is trying to destroy Gideon’s memories. In the process of trying to stop it, Astra and Spooner come across “deleted” scenes, so to speak, from past seasons, featuring several returning OG Legends: Wentworth Miller (as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold), Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), Victor...
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Pursuit of Love’ Is the Ideal Argument for the Three-Episode Season

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘The Pursuit of Love’: Amazon Prime Video It should be impossible to condense a single life (much less a pair of them) into three hours, but Emily Mortimer gets about as close as you can get in “The Pursuit of Love.” The two in question: a couple of cousins, Linda (Lily James) and Fanny (Emily Beecham), who journey from growing up together on the comfortable estate of Linda’s family to diverging lives that test the strength of their deep bond. Linda soon finds herself caught in...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy