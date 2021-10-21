CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bull Season 6 Episode 3

TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBull Season 6 Episode 3 has...

www.tvfanatic.com

epicstream.com

Hawkeye Graces the Holiday Season with Two Episodes for the Premiere

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Christmas will be coming early as it is confirmed that Hawkeye will have two episodes for its premiere which doubles the fun and the trouble for Clint Barton in his very own series which would introduce whom he would pass the bow and arrow to Kate Bishop. The holiday season will definitely be graced with action and excitement for the upcoming Marvel series on Disney+.
TV Fanatic

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6 Review: The Five Hundredth Episode

Milestone episodes can be hit or miss. As exciting as it was to contemplate Law & Order: SVU celebrating 500 episodes, there was always the chance it would just shoehorn old characters in with no rhyme or reason. But Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6 over-delivered, not only...
TVLine

Will YOU Season 4 Take Place in [Spoiler]? 'I Would Be Excited,' EP Says

Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down the Season 3 finale of Netflix’s YOU. Haven’t watched yet? You’ve been warned. The City of Lights just got a whole lot darker. YOU’s third season finale found Joe Goldberg saying adios to Madre Linda and bonjour to Paris, where he hopes to start yet another new life, this time with his librarian lover Marienne. “Every season of the show is new place, a new conversation about love with a lowercase L,” show runner Sera Gamble tells TVLine. “I would be excited to do a European season. I think that would be so fun. One...
TV Fanatic

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 3 Review: Indentured

This outing was a return to more solid ground. After viewers railed against NCIS: Los Angles Season 13 Episode 2, which tackled Asian hate crime, NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 3 went back to a safer topic, chasing after a nasty German arms dealer whose gang wiped out a group of ATF agents.
TV Fanatic

Virgin River Season 4 Spoilers: Sexy New Doctor Alert!

Virgin River Season 4 is still a long way off, but at least we have some casting details to tide us over. TV Line has revealed two new series regulars, and they're sure to get pulses racing. Mark Ghanimé (The Bold Type) has officially joined the cast as Dr. Cameron...
TV Fanatic

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Always Do the Right Thing

We'll discuss that in a little while. Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 6 focused mainly on Bobby Diaz's campaign and how certain decisions had consequences. It also showed how determined Rockstar Joe was to form a bond with Zeke, despite his guilt. Let's unpack how hard it is to do...
Reality Tea

Below Deck Season 9 Premiere Recap: Oh Captain, (Not) My Captain

Welcome to Season 9 of Below Deck! If it seems like we just closed out a season of Below Deck Mediterranean, well, it’s because we did. Just last week. That’s the beauty of the franchise — as one iteration docks, another sets sail. And for the flagship series’ new season, we’re back in the Caribbean […] The post Below Deck Season 9 Premiere Recap: Oh Captain, (Not) My Captain appeared first on Reality Tea.
TVLine

Legends' Caity Lotz Previews 100th Episode's Many Returns and Season 1 Scenes, Reflects on Sara's Journey

The Waverider will be at full capacity for Legends of Tomorrow‘s 100th episode, airing this Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW. In the milestone hour, the time-ship’s A.I. Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices and ends up in a catatonic state. It’s up to Astra and Spooner to enter her mindscape, where they discover that a virus is trying to destroy Gideon’s memories. In the process of trying to stop it, Astra and Spooner come across “deleted” scenes, so to speak, from past seasons, featuring several returning OG Legends: Wentworth Miller (as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold), Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), Victor...
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
Vibe

Trina Opens Up In New Episode Of ‘A Closer Look’ On ALLBLK: Watch Trailer

Trina is set to tell the story of her long-standing rap career during an episode of A Closer Look on streaming platform ALLBLK. As the latest episode in the docuseries, the show will feature the “Look Back At Me” rapper sharing details of her rise to fame, misconceptions from the public, and more. “I’m everybody’s savior. Who’s coming to save me?” questioned the Miami rapper in the preview. “Nobody,” she declared. In her personal life, the “B R Right” rapper recently revealed she and her boyfriend are now engaged. Raymond Taylor, stage name Ray Almighty, proposed to the Diamond Princess in September and she gladly...
TV Fanatic

The Resident Round Table: We're Shocked By This Game-Changing Hour!

With the final moments of The Resident Season 5 Episode 5, the series changed the game!. The Halloween-themed hour offered so much to viewers, but the time jump is all that's on our minds. Join Carissa Pavlica, Lauren Nowak, Meaghan Frey, and Leora W. as they discuss the hour. Which...
TV Fanatic

Supergirl Series Finale to Feature Epic Battle, Wedding, & More!

The Girl of Steel's story is coming to a close. The CW has dropped plot details for the double-episode series finale of Supergirl, and it sounds out of this world. The first hour is called "The Last Gauntlet" and finds Supergirl and her friends trying to save a loved one from the clutches of Nyxly and Lex.
TV Fanatic

Legacies Season 4 Welcomes Claire Holt as Rebekah

Another Mikaelson is making their way back to Mystic Falls. Claire Holt, who played Rebekah on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals is set to appear in a new episode of Legacies next month. According to TV Line, the episode will find Rebekah trying to get through to Hope after...
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Last Kingdom’ Final Season to Be Followed by Feature Film ‘Seven Kings Must Die’

The fifth and final season of Netflix historical drama “The Last Kingdom,” due in 2022, will be followed by a two-hour feature film titled “Seven Kings Must Die.” The film will stream on Netflix. The news was announced by Alexander Dreymon, who plays the lead role of Uhtred, at the London Comic Con on Sunday. Based on the novels of Bernard Cornwell, filming on “Seven Kings Must Die” will begin in Budapest in early 2022, with Dreymon reprising his role. Many of the series’ characters will return, alongside several new faces. The film will be written by Martha Hillier, produced by Nigel Marchant,...
